Crystal Lake South grad Jake Bernstein signs free-agent deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Crystal Lake South graduate and Vanderbilt product Jake Bernstein is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, a deal he signed following the conclusion of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

Bernstein, an offensive lineman who can play guard or center, was a significant contributor for the Vanderbilt during his career. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played nearly every meaningful snap over the past three and a half years and finished his career with 26 consecutive starts.

"It’s just something I’ve always dreamed of as a kid," Bernstein said. "I chose Vanderbilt University and was fortunate to play in the best conference (SEC) and get a really good program. I never imagined myself starting 44 games or anything like that."

Bernstein visited with the Chiefs during the pre-draft process. He'll now join a Kansas City chiefs organization that went 10-6 last season, claiming a wildcard spot and winning its first playoff game in 22 years.

"The No. 1 thing with me is just getting my foot in the door," Bernstein said. "There were a lot of people who didn't really put that much faith in me as a player. I'm glad some teams did.

"The goals I see myself having are going in there right away and being the player they didn't expect me to be and the player a whole lot of people didn't believe I could be. I want to turn a lot of heads and be the best team player I can possibly be."

Bernstein became the second Crystal Lake South graduate to find an NFL home Saturday. He joins Fahn Cooper, the former Mississippi offensive tackle who was selected by San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round.

Bernstein and Cooper anchored the Gators offensive line in 2010. They led Crystal Lake South to its only undefeated regular season in school history as well as a state quarterfinal appearance.

"It's funny because Fahn is one of my best friends," Bernstein said. "Growing up, we always talked about something like this. It's finally here. It's crazy."

Now, they'll try to make their mark in the NFL.

“Football has taught me a lot of things in life,” Bernstein said. “It’s made me the person I am today. Getting the most out of it is what I want to achieve.”