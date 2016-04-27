Baseball in spotlight at Providence signing day

NEW LENOX – Two weeks ago, nine Providence Catholic senior athletes were cited at the annual spring signing day celebration in Sacred Heart Gymnasium.

Celtics baseball coach Mark Smith warned on that day, though, that this spring was not finished. “We’re going to have one of these for a bunch of our baseball guys in a couple weeks,” he said then.

That day arrived Wednesday with the commitments/signings of 10 baseball players who are hoping to finish their senior season hoisting a third straight Class 4A state championship trophy at silver Cross Field. Add in five Celtics from other sports, and the school now has nearly 19 percent of its senior class who will continue their athletic careers in college.

“We have two more guys, Matt Waznis and Jackson Dvorak, who have offers on the table,” Smith noted. “They have been getting D-I looks. Dvorak had signed with Chicago State, but with the uncertainty of the state funding and how it may affect their program, they have let him out of it.”

The baseball list honored Wednesday included Mike Madej (Purdue), Tom Kelley (Miami of Ohio), Reed McCool (North Central), Colin Airola (St Francis), Shawn Harper (St. Francis), Zach Pych (Parkland), Jackson Stulas (Parkland), Jim Jeffries (Heartland), Matt Gruszkowski (Loras) and Connor Creed (Joliet Junior College).

From other sports, Allee Hernandez will add another local piece to women’s basketball coach Samantha Quigley’s program at St, Francis; Mia Massaro will continue her softball career at Illinois Wesleyan; Hannah Davis will play tennis at Mount Saint Mary’s; Mike Higgins is headed to Lewis and will run cross country, and Tyler Schiemann, a defensive lineman in football, will compete in throwing events for the track and field team at The Citadel.

Schiemann has been to state in the discus and to the indoor state meet in the shot. Coach Mark Coglianese said he is a candidate to be at state this spring in both events.

The Providence baseball team, of course, has won the last two Class 4A state titles with many members of this senior class playing prominent roles.

“I’m a little surprised. I thought we would have made more higher-level commitments,” Madej said. “Our team is full of kids who are winners.”

“They have been a great group to coach,” Smith said. “They are very relaxed. They have taken on the persona that they are having fun playing baseball. Part of our success, especially in the postseason, is how they approach the game.”

Madej, Stulas, Pych and Jeffries are four-year varsity players.

“I have to keep reminding myself that I have just over a month left with these guys,” Smith said. “What we have is more than just a player/coach relationship.

“Along the way, they have created a legacy that not only is unprecedented here, but one of the best the IHSA has ever seen. They’ll be remembered forever regardless of how this season ends.”

Madej plays second base, with Stulas at shortstop and Pych at third base.

“I was talking with Pych and Stulas at last night’s game (a 7-5 loss at Jacobs) about how this is our last season together,” Madej said. “We were together here for four years, and it seems like one or two. It doesn’t seem like it should be ending. It’s been so much fun to be around all these guys.”

A standout safety and punt and kick returner in football until his senior year, Madej is hitting .460 for the Celtics (16-3) with an on-base percentage of nearly .600. Although he says, “I don’t care if I go 0 for 3 as long as the team wins,” the impressive offensive numbers come as no surprise.

“Mike Madej has had an incredible career,” Smith said. “From the time he first came on varsity as a freshman, he showed he belonged. He has been a staple in our lineup for four years. He has had a great season out of the 3-hole.

“What an athletic career he has had here, not just in baseball. He’s a great athlete and a great kid.”

Madej said he thought it better for his future to not play football his senior season.

“It was weird on Friday nights, watching games and seeing other guys return punts and kickoffs,” Madej said. “Brendan O’Hara (a member of the baseball team) was our football captain, and we have been good friends since we were 8. I talked with him, and he understood my decision.”

On the diamond at Purdue, Madej will join Joliet Catholic graduate Nick Dalesandro, who is in his freshman season.

“I played against him twice in high school,” Madej said. “We got to know each other when I went on visits there. It will be fun to play with him.”

Before putting full attention on their college careers, however, Madej and his Providence teammates have a high school legacy to extend.

“You never know what will happen in the postseason, but what you do know is these boys will compete,” Smith said. “They have won 14 postseason games in a row. That in itself is incredible.”