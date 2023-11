Jasmine Leyva won a consolation singles match to score the only points for McHenry’s badminton team Saturday at the 11-team DeKalb Invitational.

After losing her opening round match, 21-8, 21-10, Leyva won her first consolation bracket match, 21-16, 21-18. She fell, 21-15, 21-18, in the next round.

The Warriors finished in 11th place with one point.