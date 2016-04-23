JCA’s Jack Geissler tops Joliet’s Morgan Red for singles title; Joliet second in tennis invitational

JOLIET – Impressive though it was, Joliet Catholic senior Jack Geissler knew it was time for the streak to end.

Geissler entered Saturday’s Joliet Township Invitational Tennis Tournament at the Joliet West and JCA courts having won 10 straight matches without losing a game, much less a set, and extended it to 11 with a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal victory.

Then came what he knew would be strong competition from Plainfield Central junior DJ Colantone and Joliet Co-op sophomore Morgan Red. Geissler slipped past Colantone, 6-0, 3-6, 10-8, in the semifinals and beat Red, 6-3, 6-3, to win the championship at first singles.

“We have three really good singles players here in Red, Geissler and Colantone,” said Joliet coach Kit Gillman, who runs the annual tournament and provided medals through five places in each division.

Rockton Honenegah won the team title with 35 points. Joliet was second with 33. Lemont and Plainfield Central scored 28 each, with Lemont claiming third place on a tiebreaker. JCA had 26, Oak Lawn 15 and Lincoln-Way West and Plainfield South each eight.

“The semifinal match (against Colantone) was definitely tough,” said Geissler, 14-1 on the season. “After not losing a game in 10 matches, it was good to come into this tournament and finally have some good competition.

“Red’s a good player, too. These were two of the toughest matches I will have during the season. It’s good practice for state.”

Geissler said Red’s forte is “a really big serve. Once it got into a point, I tried to keep it deep and away from the net. I tried to keep my unforced errors low.”

“I was trying to be more consistent than I was,” Red said. “But I was making more mistakes. I played him (Geissler) in a three-setter last year, and both of us have progressed a lot since then. I just didn’t close out some of the points I needed to. I knew it would be a grind, and I treid to grind him, but he was coming with some good shots.”

Red was at state last year as a freshman, when he partnered with Tom Carney, who is playing at Ball State.

“I actually prefer doubles,” Red said. “Singles is fun, too, but you’re out there by yourself. You have to be more mentally tough.”

JCA coach Scott Allgood said Geissler’s championship “is well deserved. He is true team leader, what a captain should be. He has high expectations for himself and the rest of our team.”

The Hilltoppers’ No. 1 doubles team of seniors Jordan Missig and Jared Hippman had the misfortune of drawing the eventual champions from Hononegah in their first match at first doubles, but the Hilltoppers’ duo did go on to claim fifth place.

Meanwhile, Joliet had the runnerup at first doubles as Louis Diaz and Tim Spesia reached the finals before dropping a 6-2, 6-2 decision to the champions from Hononegah.

“We have played well most of this season and last season,” Spesia said. “It kind of keeps getting better with each match. We went to state last year to watch Morgan (Red) and Tom Carney play. We want to make a run now and try to get to state ourselves.

“These guys that beat us today, I never heard of them, but they are very good. They beat Lemont (Faraz Longi and Peter Rogers) in the semifinals, which is always something.”

“What makes us work well together is we have a good connection,” Diaz said.

“We are good friends outside of tennis,” Spesia added.

Meanwhile, Joliet not only had the runnerup in Red, but the Tigers sported the champion at second singles in Kyle Brick. He did not lose a set in his three victories and finished it off with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over a Hononegah player.

Plainfield Central had the third-place finishers at first and second singles as Colantone won his final match, 6-1, 6-2, and Quin Cockerill beat Lemont’s Steven Santutti, 6-2, 6-0. The Wildcats were fourth at first doubles as Sheldon Ticala-Christian Ngo lost the third-place match to Lemont’s Longi-Rogers, 6-1, 6-1.

“It was a good day,” Plainfield Central John Bayer said. “In four of the five spots, we got out of the first round. The way the weather has been, the kids still need to play a lot. Half of team is sophomores and they are learning the quicker rhythm of the game.

“This tournament was good for them. As usual, Kit (Gillman) did a nice job running it.”

Lemont’s points came largely from doubles. Besides Faraz-Longi finishing third at first doubles, Charlie Cannon-Matt Retzke won the title at third doubles.

“It was a very nice day,” Lemont coach Jon DeGuzman said. “There were good teams here and we made a great showing. Our doubles played really well. I’m pleased with what we accomplished. This will help prepare us for the future.”