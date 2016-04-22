Last Night of Champions for co-chairs a hit

When I talked a couple of weeks ago with Glen Marcum, co-chairman of the Joliet Township Athletic Booster Club Night of Champions, he told me there was a surprise coming for last Thursday’s event at the IBEW 176 Hall.

He said fans of the year for Central and West would be named that night, but it was a secret who they would be. We all would learn their identities the night of the banquet.

Marcum is nothing if not honest. He had no clue what was up.

Chris Olson, the district director and co-chairman of the Night of Champions, surprised his partner with the announcement that Marcum is the fan of the year for both Central and West. A Central graduate, Marcum was presented with a table like the ones that are in the cafeteria of the new Joliet Central Student Center.

"We have a banner to place in each gym, and year to year we will continue to honor the fan of the year," Olson said.

"When I first came here from Plainfield, I knew this booster club was important to Joliet Township athletics. He (Marcum) is the most caring, the hardest working and most compassionate person I have ever seen."

Olson said he thinks of Marcum as a brother, then corrected himself. "Actually, I don't listen to my brother, but I do listen to Glen. In that sense, he is more like a father figure."

Marcum injected some humor into his thank-yous and added, "It's been my honor and privilege to do this, but as Chris said, we're done."

That's right, the banquet that Marcum and Olson so ably have orchestrated the past 12 years will fall into someone else's hands beginning in 2017.

This year, more so than any of the previous 11, emphasis was on the present.

Jeff Corcoran, who resigned as head basketball coach at Central after last season, and Terry Piazza, former baseball coach in the combined program, were honored. Piazza was a standout athlete at Central, graduating in 1990.

"I can't say enough about the staff I have had to work with the last six years (as Central's head coach), and I can't say thank you enough to Chris Olson and (Central athletic director) Steve Locke," Corcoran said. "It's truly amazing to go out winning a regional title."

Not only did Piazza's baseball teams have success in the combined program era, but he more recently has coached two sectional champion bass fishing teams.

Amy DiForti and Jeff Bailey, the respective head coaches of the Joliet West state championship competitive cheerleading and girls bowling teams, accepted awards on behalf of their teams.

West athletic director Steve Millsaps – he of the blinding yellow sports jacket – explained how the cheerleaders "turned learning into winning."

Millsaps pushed the auction bidding for a signed state championship banner to more than $400 but finally was outbid by West Principal Teresa Gibson. She promptly presented the banner to DiForti, a gesture met with an ovation.

"This whole thing is hard to put into words," DiForti said. "The kids acted like state champions in everything they did. We have a 3.35 team GPA. I'm proud of that, too."

West trailed leader Providence by .06 of a point entering the second and final day at state. DiForti said her assistant, Becky Stortz, "created the final practice plan that led to the state championship."

Millsaps recalled how he had to convince Bailey to take the job as coach of the girls bowling team, which included Bailey's then-freshman daughter, Taylor.

"After that first season, I tried to quit probably for about the third time," Bailey said. "But whenever I went to see Mr. Millsaps about quitting, he'd just say, 'Get out of my office.'

"This year, I'm not going to quit. Maybe when I finally have my evaluation with Steve, he'll tell me I'm fired."

Much like DiForti credited Stortz, Bailey said he would not be talking about a state championship team with the contributions of his assistant, Larry Warwick.

DiForti also was honored as the Tiger of the Year, and longtime Joliet Central coach Pat O'Connell was cited as the "Steelman of the Year."

"As far as I'm concerned, Amy was the Tiger of the Year even before this state championship," Millsaps said of DiForti.

"I can't think of a more worthy Steelman of the Year than Pat O'Connell," Locke said.

Locke's talk about O'Connell was interrupted with occasional laughter, whenever old photos of O'Connell appeared on the screen in the background.

"I know where to hitch my wagon," O'Connell said, complimenting all the coaches he worked under.

The O'Connell family members, many of whom are regulars at the banquet, were out in force.

"Don't worry, I'm not going to name all the O'Connells who are here," O'Connell said. "We come from a family of coaches, and it all started with one person, my dad (the late Dale O'Connell Sr.)."

This has been a remarkable 12-year run for Marcum and Olson. Under their guidance, the Night of Champions has become a truly special event. That hopefully will continue with new leadership.

