Grundy County indictments: April 20, 2016

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on April 20 the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.

• Dekendrick Autman, 35, of Lockport, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Daniel Drew, 22, of Braidwood, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• James Hexdall Jr., 21, of Braidwood, was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies.

• Jason Jackson, 34, of Channahon, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Michael Perkins, 52, of Woodridge, was indicted on two counts of driving under the influence, both Class 4 felonies.

• Jimmy Poole Jr., 31, of Morris, was indicted on a charge of driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony.

• Edward Smith, 54, of Coal City, was indicted on three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, all Class 3 felonies.

• Tim Walker 24, of Joliet, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.