Lyndsey Whittingham Foundation provides funding for Chelsea sensory room in Frankfort

FRANKFORT – Chelsea Intermediate School students have new supplies and equipment in their Sensory Room thanks to a donation from the Lyndsey Whittingham Foundation established in memory of Lyndsey, a former District 157-C student.

This foundation originally funded the building of the Sensory Room in 2010 through a $10,000 donation to the District 157-C Education Foundation’s Fund-A-Project program.

This year, over $2,000 in additional supplies and equipment were placed on a "wish list" to update the sensory room and the Lyndsey Whittingham Foundation was pleased to fund the new items in memory of Lyndsey. The Chelsea students have already tried all of the equipment and they are excited to have it. Research shows that a steady sensory diet improves attention, focus and performance. When the sensory room was built in 2010, it was designed to provide stations that incorporated activities intended to interact with each of the senses.

Included in the room are a treehouse with a mural and fencing to serve as a quiet/reading area, an art/tactile area and a gross motor area where kids can jump and see themselves on a big screen as they perform different movements.

Teachers also use the big screen to observe the students in their activities. Also included in the room are a building center where students can construct things, a new obstacle course and a number of objects to appeal to all of the children’s senses.

Items purchased with the grant include sensory items to encourage activity, as well as items intended to soothe and calm students. Some of the proprioceptive items include an autism steam roller, scooterboards, tunnel, tent, a deck of yoga cards and weighted blanket, some vestibular items include a rocker chair, balance board, balance beam and hula hoops, visual items include a laserpod light, kaleidoscope, Hoberman mini sphere, a gyro wheel and two-wheel color drop timer, auditory items include relaxation music and fidget tool items included theraputty, bendeez, tangle relax therapy and a fifty sensorimotor activities book.

District 157-C’s Occupational Therapist Dr. Elizabeth Rizki provides training for the school’s paraprofessionals so that they know how to properly use the various tools in the room and the students also enjoy the social interaction when they are there.

For more information about the foundation and its Fund-A-Project program is with the district administrative offices at 815-469-5922 or visit www.fsd157c.org. For more information about the Lyndsey Whittingham Foundation is at www.lyndseywhittinghamfoundation.com.