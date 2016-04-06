Grundy County indictments: April 6, 2016

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on April 6, the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proved guilty.

• Cole Anderson, 28, of Randle, Washington, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

• DeKendrick Autman, 35, of Lockport, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Jimi Chartrand, 45, of Minooka, was indicted for driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony.

• Bridget Donnelly, 35, of Channahon, was indicted for unlawful use of a credit card, a Class 4 felony.

• Kai Fleckenstein, 20, of Channahon, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 10 but less than 30 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 4 felony.

• Hasani Ford, 39, of Bloomington, was indicted for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 4 felony.

• John Hartley, 54, of Crest Hill, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 2 felony.

• Alec Hill, 20, of Elwood, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony.

• Daniel Garcia-Aguado, 22, of Coal City, was indicted for driving while suspended, a Class 4 felony.

• Theresa Noble, 28, of Joliet, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, and for the unlawful possession of carisoprodol, both Class 4 felonies.

• Sergio Perez, 35, of Joliet, was indicted for driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony.

• Christi Riedlinger, 38, of McHenry, was indicted for unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Abdul Shafique, 53, of Skokie, was indicted on two counts of theft, both Class 3 felonies.

• Nathan Slaton, 32, of Pontiac, was indicted on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence approximately causing great bodily harm to another, both Class 4 felonies.

• David Smalley, 22, of Essex, was indicted for residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.