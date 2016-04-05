High school football: Jacobs QB Chris Katrenick edging closer to college decision

Chris Katrenick isn’t ready to commit to a college yet.

But, before June 1, he’s confident he will be. That’s when Jacobs starts its summer workouts and the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior wants to be done with recruiting and ready to concentrate on having a successful senior year.

At this point, Katrenick is looking strongest at Bowling Green and Cincinnati, which hasn't yet extended an offer but he plans to visit there for a second time this weekend as he heads to the Rivals QB Challenge in Columbus, Ohio.

The Bearcats first visited Katrenick in Janurary at Jacobs and he went to their junior day, making this his second unofficial visit there. They also plan to come to Jacobs in the April-May evaluation period to see him throw.

“That's a really cool campus and school with a great football team,” Katrenick said.

Bowling Green and Northern Illinois also plan to watch him throw during that stretch, when Katrenick said he will go out to the field with three or four receivers and make 20 to 30 throws. Bowling Green visited Jacobs twice in January.

Katrenick has been speaking with Bowling Green coach Mike Jinks, quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Andy Padron and Chicago-area recruiter Benny Morrison, the Falcons' linebacker coach who played for Jacobs coach Bill Mitz in high school at Stevenson.

His Cincinnati contact has been mainly with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and Chicago-around recruiter Ty Linder.

Katrenick holds six offers – from Virginia, Miami (Ohio), Buffalo, Bowling Green, North Dakota State and Toledo – but some of those become less likely as other quarterbacks from his Class of 2017 commit. Many schools sign only one quarterback each class.

The Virginia offer came from the previous coaching staff and Katrenick said they no longer are in consideration, but said he also has been speaking with Wake Forest, West Virginia and Indiana along with Ball State, NIU, Bowling Green, Toledo and Miami (Ohio).

“It definitely gets tiring, but I’m real blessed to be in this position that I’m in,” Katrenick said of the offers, recruiting visits and conversations that are part of the recruiting process.