High school football: Richmond-Burton junior Dalton Wagner set for Oklahoma visit as busy recruiting season continues

On Tuesday, Dalton Wagner is in for a treat.

Most of his unofficial college visits this spring have involved long drives in his family's Buick Enclave or Chevy Avalanche.

At 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds, you see, it's hard to get comfortable in a vehicle.

“I recline the seat back to stretch out my legs,” the Richmond-Burton junior right tackle admitted.

But Tuesday, he'll be flying with his father to Oklahoma, where they plan to arrive around 1 p.m. and leave by 4:30 on an unofficial visit with the Sooners, a national semifinalist from last season.

It's a short visit, but Wagner is excited. He's done a lot of these, and he's learning how to make the most of his time on a college campus, ask the right questions and figure out where he stands.

Wagner said his interest is based on three main criteria: the best education, the place that will push him to be the best on the football field and the place where he feels like he will fit in with the team.

The best way for him to find that is to see it first-hand, which has meant multiple unofficial visits to some schools, such as Indiana (three), Wisconsin (two games and another April 16) and Arkansas (one with another coming before spring football ends).

His offer list is at 15 – Western Michigan, Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Louisville, Buffalo, Missouri, Toledo, Illinois State, Indiana, Wyoming, Arkansas, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia and UCF – and will continue to grow as he heads into his senior season and starts to narrow things down.

He always wanted it, but a year ago, he wasn't 100 percent certain he would get the chance to be a college football player.

But Wagner made a good impression in front of a lot of college coaches at Northwestern's Chicagoland Showcase last summer and the interest grew from there. Northwestern was the first to send a direct message, at 12:06 a.m. Sept. 1 of last year, the first time coaches are allowed to contact prospects from his class.

"Dalton is a very motivated young man," R-B coach Pat Elder said. "His objective has been to play football, and he's made that happen. He's motivated, he's coachable. He works hard in the weight room and he constantly strives to be better every day. When you have some of the gifts he has, sometimes you take it for granted. He doesn't do that at all."

As a freshman, Wagner stood 6-3 and was moved up to R-B's sophomore team, something Elder said was highly uncommon. As a sophomore, he began to shoot up and Elder knew he would become a centerpiece on the varsity team, where he played two seasons on the opposite side of the line from 6-6, 300-pound Robert Morris signee Fred Bush.

The school also boasts 6-10 basketball recruit Joey St. Pierre, making he and Wagner the twin towers of their second-period Algebra 2 class in a junior class that includes around 200 students.

"People ask me what's in the water up here," Elder said.

For the Wagner family, it's more about what's in the milk. The weekly shopping list used to include two gallons of milk. Now, it includes five with his parents, freshman sister Melanie and 6-year-old brother Wyatt living at home.

"And we finish it before it's time to make the next grocery trip," Wagner said.

Colleges are looking at Wagner's huge frame, along with his agility, and seeing their ability to build him into even more of an intimidating presence. But, in high school football, Elder said, it's almost more impressive the success he's found.

"[Bush and Wagner] both put themselves in positions that they were able to use their size," Elder said. "They were big, but that can get in the way sometimes. Guys that are big are often unable to get off the ball. [Dalton] plays low and plays physical."

That's why schools keep calling, or direct messaging to be more precise. He's even had short Twitter conversations with assistant coaches from such national powerhouses as Florida State, Oregon and LSU.

And his family, including his brother and Southern Illinois sophomore lineman Bryce Wagner (listed at 6-8, 339 pounds), have helped him through it. Bryce helps Dalton on everything from following the right coaches on Twitter to saying the right things in conversations with college coaches. He's even gone on visits with Dalton.

“I don’t think I could have handled this without him,” Dalton said.