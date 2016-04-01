Drake Fellows’ blast, Joe Buhay’s 3-run double help power JCA baseball past Minooka

JOLIET – The Joliet Catholic bats had gone silent.

The Hilltoppers totaled three hits in their two previous games, both losses, and were no-hit in one.

Drake Fellows made sure it would be different in Thursday’s matchup against Minooka in the opening round of the WJOL/Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament at Gillespie Field.

Fellows, who bats left-handed, belted a two-run home run, his first of the season, off Indians senior right-hander Joe Butler in the top of the first inning to give himself a 2-0 lead, and the Hilltoppers went on to secure a 13-3 victory in five innings.

Butler did get some revenge in the bottom of the first as he doubled home a run off Fellows, then scored himself on Logan O’Brien’s infield hit to make it 2-2.

But JCA exploded for six runs in the third, four of which were unearned, to go up 8-2, and that provided more than enough breathing room for Fellows. Jack Surin and Fellows had RBI singles in the big inning, and after a two-out throwing error kept the inning alive, Joe Buhay capped the uprising with a three-run double to deep left-center field.

“It felt good. That one was all barrel,” said Buhay, who had been called out on strikes his first at-bat. “He (assistant coach Tony Giese) told me I had to protect, especially with two strikes. So I went up there and battled. He (Butler) is a good guy and a good pitcher.”

“Joe made a mistake on Fellows’ homer, but I was thrilled we bounced back and got the two runs right away,” Minooka coach Jeff Petrovic said. “We proved we don’t need to be intimidated. Down the road we will see more Division I pitchers. We minimized the strikeouts, put the ball in play.

“We’re a young team that’s still learning. That one error that kept their big inning going really, really hurt. That’s the second time the same thing happened against a big program – the other was when we lost to Providence. But there were some positive things for us today.”

Minooka (3-3) will face Joliet West in the 9 a.m. Saturday consolation semifinal at JCA, while the Hilltoppers (4-3) will tangle with Lockport in the championship semifinal at 11:30.

“Considering what we did the last couple games, when we were no-hit against Naperville Central and did not look good offensively against Marmion, this was a lot better,” JCA coach Jared Voss said.

“But Drake (Fellows) has pitched three games now, and we seem to put up runs for him. When he’s out there, that seems to give us confidence. We have to duplicate that for our other pitchers as well.”

Fellows (3-0) allowed five hits, two to O’Brien, in the game halted after five innings because of the 10-run rule. He struck out six, walked four and hit one.

If that ranks as a subpar outing, there may be a good reason – for Fellows and for Butler. The two pitchers were warmed up, but moments before game time, the rains came and delayed the start for 31 minutes.

“I always get nervous when you have a situation where the pitcher gets ready and then he’s got to stop,” Voss said. “Drake has a routine he wants to follow. Then when we’re the visitor and he’s up fourth in the first inning, it gets all the more difficult.”

“It was tough,” Fellows said. “I was warm and ready and then the rain hit. Even without that, it was a tough day to pitch, with the wind blowing in your face and the muddy conditions on the mound. It was a good hitter’s day and a tough pitching day.”

Fellows said he had not faced Butler previously but has seen plenty of his style of pitcher.

“He throws hard, in the mid-to-upper 80s, which is nothing new to me,” Fellows said. “I faced that all last summer in the places I played.”

Fellows had the homer and single, three RBIs and two walks in a perfect day at the plate. Surin chipped in three of JCA’s nine hits, including a double. Jake Naal delivered a two-run pinch single in JCA’s five-run fifth. Dan Devine singled home two runs and KC Simonich had a single, reached three times and scored all three times.

“This game was huge for us because the last couple games as a team we couldn’t swing the bat for anything,” Surin said. “The best part about it is we did it against a good pitcher. Drake started us off right with the home run, and we got more clutch hits after that.”