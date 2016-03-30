High school girls volleyball: Cary-Grove soph Amber Olson commits to Central Florida

Amber Olson represents a rarity, a high school volleyball player who committed to an NCAA Division I school without starting on her high school varsity team.

The Cary-Grove sophomore setter happened to be stuck behind her senior sister Erin, one of the best setters in the state, so most of her action came with the Trojans’ junior varsity team.

That did not stop Olson, who is 5-foot-11, from grabbing the attention of Central Florida’s coaches. Olson visited the Orlando school Monday and Tuesday and committed to Knights coach Todd Dagenais on the spot.

“I fell in love with this school, the players and the coaches,” Olson said.

Erin Olson signed with Bradley and helped C-G to third place in the Class 4A state tournament. She was the Northwest Herald Player of the Year.

“We were just fortunate to have two phenomenal setters on our roster,” Trojans coach Patty Langanis said. “Amber probably would have started on most varsity teams in the state, but her sister is just so fantastic that you had to have her on the court. Amber’s time is coming now.”

Langanis said Olson is the youngest C-G player ever to commit to a D-I school.

Amber saw playing behind her sister as a benefit.

“Having her around has pushed me that much harder and made me strive for that much more,” Amber said. “Having her always there to correct me and knowing that it’s coming from a loving place … she’s really helped me a lot with my setting career.”

Olson thanked Langanis and coaches at Sky High Volleyball Club, Steve Bonnem, Spencer Clarke and Scott Harris. Clarke also assists Langanis at C-G.

Olson has been talking with Central Florida for a couple of months. Former Bradley coach Jenny Maurer left the Peoria school to join Dagenais’ staff this winter and knew of Amber from her recruitment of Erin Olson.

Dagenais came to Crystal Lake for a workout but missed Amber’s Sky High 16 Black team’s workout. Harris arranged for Amber to practice with the 18 Black team, Erin’s team, so Dagenais could see her play. That workout was instrumental in cultivating Central Florida’s interest in Amber.

“We talked more after that, and I came for a visit,” Amber said. “It just kind of all came together.”

Langanis felt it was more advantageous for Amber Olson to remain as a setter on the junior varsity rather than play out of position on the varsity. She is excited about Amber’s future with C-G and beyond.

“She’s pushing 6-foot, which makes her a really marketable setter,” Langanis said. “She’s quick and agile from playing softball and other sports. A 6-foot setter is really special. Her being so quick and coordinated makes it a great position for her.”