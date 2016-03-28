Letter: Bipartisan energy working group a good start

To the Editor:

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, deserves to be commended for his recent decision to join with 11 other conservative and moderate Republican members of Congress to create the House Republican Energy, Innovation and Environmental Working Group. For too long, Republicans have ceded energy and environmental issues to the Democrats, but it’s clear that Kinzinger and this working group understand the value of uniting common-sense, pro-business policies with clean energy reform and environmental conservation.

Upon joining the group Kinzinger said: “Taking control of America’s energy potential is critically important to keeping our nation secure while advancing our economy in an environmentally friendly way. The recent boom in domestic energy production is indicative of what can happen when we allow American innovation to thrive, as our workers are the best in the world in energy production. I look forward to working with my colleagues on these important issues.”

These long-time Republican allies recognize the role that innovation and the free market play in developing new technologies that will create jobs and protect our air and water. Congressman Kinzinger and the rest of the working group’s efforts are crucial to usher in a new era of clean energy technology that will strengthen America’s national security, bolster our economy and help achieve energy independence in the 21st century.

James Dozier, Executive Director for Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions