Goss: Plainfield North boys basketball gives its all in loss to Joliet West

The sad part of March Madness is that every game marks the end of the season for someone.

Sometimes, it happens when a team does not play its best. Sometimes, the opponent is that good. At times, it is a combination of both.

What every coach and every team wants is to be playing your best basketball in each of these do-or-die games regardless of whether it winds up meaning advancement.

Those of us fortunate enough to have watched Joliet West’s 64-59 victory over Plainfield North in the championship of the Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional were treated to a game where both teams played well under the circumstances.

You could not help but come away impressed with Plainfield North, the No 6 seed in the Lockport Sectional while West is No. 3. North has been without senior guard Zach Jarosz since midseason. Top reserves Brady Miller and Brady Corrigan also were on the injury list late in the season and in the postseason.

That meant coach Bob Krahulik’s team (18-10) basically went at Joliet West (19-9) with the starting five, although Justin Wilson did provide some good minutes off the bench.

“We got better as the year went on,” said Krahulk, whose team entered Friday having won nine of 11. “That’s amazing because we lost three of our top seven or eight guys. We mainly played five guys the whole game tonight.”

Jarosz, a senior who was playing with a fracture in his wrist, had surgery at a time when his recovery could coincide with the beginning of baseball season.

“Zach played 11 games, or whatever it was, with a broken wrist,” Krahulik said. “We lost a lot when we lost him. He was our toughest guy.”

The other five seniors on the roster – Kyle Krieger, Henry Thompson, Richie Elias, Bradlee Mills and Kyle Speas – were the five ironmen against Joliet West.

“We’ll miss them all, especially Kevin,” Krahulik said of Krieger, one of the area’s top players. “He’s committed to a Division II (Minnesota State). I think he should be D-I. They overlooked him.

“Henry and Richie had outstanding senior seasons, too. They played only a little bit last year. They worked hard in the offseason and made themselves into players.”

Joliet West junior forward Trevian Bell, his team’s season-long scoring and rebounding leader, called Krieger “a great player. You have to know where he is all the time. We did a very good job on him, although he did get a lot of points at the free throw line.”

Krieger finished 4 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the foul line for 14 points.

The group of North seniors came close to knocking off youthful and talented West, which has had to get its game back in order after enduring a post-Pontiac Holiday Tournament lull.

“I think it’s better for us now that we have been through every experience there is,” Bell said. “We’ve been through the tough times.

“We are young, but we have three or four guys who played a lot as sophomores last year. I feel like we’re now a very mature group of guys.”

“At the timeout with 1:24 left, I reminded the guys that we have been through every scenario there is,” West coach Nick DiForti said. “All the experience we have had playing against some big-time teams paid off.”

While West’s record is good, nine losses are more than planned. Still, as Bell noted, “The record does not matter anymore. We had to prove tonight that we are the better team in this situation, and that’s what we need to do every game from here on.”

That’s what the postseason is about. Each night out, find a way to win and advance.

The ability to play defense and put together the type of game that wins on a given night is why I had the feeling No. 1 seed Minooka and No. 7 Joliet Central also would reach the sectional semifinals. The Indians will face Oswego for a third time this season at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lockport, and the Steelmen will challenge Joliet West for a third time Wednesday.

They always say it is difficult to beat a good team three times, and the underdogs – Oswego and Joliet Central – will have that in their favor.

Minooka and Joliet West, however, are on similar postseason paths. After slipping past their regional semifinal opponents, they looked like the good teams that they are in their regional championship games. With their subpar game out of their system, it would not be surprising now if the two matched up in the sectional final.

