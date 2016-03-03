Letter: Democracy is not a spectator sport

To the Editor:

Dear Fellow Democrats,

Please join me this March and vote Democratic. We have an opportunity to nominate what is promising to be our strongest Democratic ticket in recent years. As we look to the final stage of this primary season there is still time to participate and learn more about our local Party. Please join us at kendall-democrats.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/KendallCountyDemocrats and please join me in voting Democratic March 15.

Remember, a democracy is not a spectator sport. It is important that all of us get out and vote. If we get out and vote, we will win.

Eric Roberts

Media/IT Director

Kendall County Democrats

Yorkville