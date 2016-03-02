No running joke: Dixon ironwoman runs 88,000 miles

Note from Grace Crowe: In honor of Diana Nelson, the Reagan Run 5K committee asked that this amazing article of our dear friend and long-standing participant of the RR5K from Mafch 2016 be rerun in her honor. Diana participated in every RR5K since its inception and always brought encouragement and excitement to those around her. Diana passed away in February 2022 and will be missed at our event each year going forward. Run in peace dear friend. You will be missed.

DIXON – It took the threat of losing her leg to get Diana Nelson to stop running.

In 2007, she was running a cross-country race along the Rock River in Prophetstown, and cut her leg on a tree, resulting in 8 days in the hospital and 13 days on crutches.

“I had gangrene and everything in my leg,” she said. “They almost took it off. I couldn’t believe something so stupid could make me lose my leg.”

It ended a 25-year stretch during which a day didn’t pass without her getting out for a run.

“25 years, 8 months and 21 days … but who’s counting?” Nelson said.

She’s broken both of her wrists, slipping on ice, but both times resumed running, cast and all. In fact, despite having cracked five vertebrae and shrinking 5 inches since she overcame her gangrenous injury Nov. 19, 2007, she’s yet to miss another day.

Every day, she gauges the wind while walking across Kilgore Road to fetch her paper. After all, when she calls time and temp, the recorded message tells her only, well, the time and the temp.

Her running habit began modestly in 1980, when she was 33. Her then-husband had given up smoking and began running. He convinced her to run to the intersection of Wolverine and back, a .2-mile route.

“I said, ‘Leave me alone. I don’t like this.’” she said. “But he kept nagging me, and told me to go 10 steps farther each time.”

Six months later, she got a log book for her birthday.

“When I started writing it down, it became more real,” she said.

Today, a bookshelf in her living room is chock full of log books and trophies – the latter collection a small sample of the awards she’s garnered over the years. She’s run 88,000 miles – “and counting,” she added – each route documented in the log books. She said she brings up her accomplishments with friends only when she hits another 5,000-mile plateau.

These days, she’s still pounding out 7 miles 6 days a week, and a 9-miler the other day. She’s also run her race total to nearly 500, nearly all of them in the Sauk Valley, and most of them 5Ks and 10Ks.

“It used to be just 10Ks for the first 12 years or so, until they added in the 5Ks, to get more money,” she said.

She likens running to brushing her teeth, or washing her face: It’s just something she does every day. When she used to hold three jobs and couldn’t run before sunset, she’d get up at 3:45 a.m. to get in her running before going in to work at 8.

“I ran in the dark for 21 years – except for on weekends,” she said.

She’s run in historic conditions, with the wind chill reaching 65 below. The last day she missed because of the bitter cold was Jan. 10, 1982, when she said wind-chill conditions reached 85 below.

“I don’t get sick,” Nelson said. “Maybe it’s because I’m just used to it, and I go outside every day, no matter how cold it is.”

When the mercury touches 100 degrees, she’s out there, pounding the pavement of rural Dixon.

“So what?” she said. “I always think, ‘If I’ve got an excuse today, I’ll have an excuse in a few days.’ I don’t have any excuses, and I don’t want them.”

It’s rare for her to run indoors. There either has to be lightning like crazy – “I got scared one time … really, really scared” – or extremely icy. If those conditions exist, she runs in her house. Her 1,000-or-so-square-foot house.

Yup. You read that right.

“A friend of mine told me she ran in her house, and I said, ‘Are you nuts?’” she said. “Then I did it.”

If it’s a 7-mile day, that means nearly an hour and a half of running loops around her home. You don’t want to do the math for a 9-miler.

“It’s so boring,” she said, pounding her fists on the table. “I hate it. It’s bad.”

Just a few years ago, it wouldn’t have taken nearly as long. In 2009, she tied then-Sauk Valley Media sports editor Will Larkin for 471st place in the annual Reagan Run 5K in Dixon, both of them finishing in 28 minutes, 45 seconds – a 9:35-per-mile pace. She could once maintain a 7-minute-per-mile clip.

“I do races … very badly,” Nelson said, managing a laugh. “But it’s such a habit, and I can’t give it up. There was never any intention. I just did it.”