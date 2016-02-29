Local health events March 1 through March 8

Ongoing

• VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic – 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Joliet CBOC, 1201 Eagle St., Joliet. For information, contact Pam Kostecki at 708-202-8387, ext. 73063, or pamela.kostecki@va.gov.

• Grief Counseling – Available at Joliet Area Community Hospice for anyone of anyone age experiencing loss due to death of child, parent, sibling, grandparent, relative,friend or pet, regardless of the cause of death. Call Mary Ann Burns at 815-460-3282.

Colon Cancer Screening Kits – Throughout March. To request a kit, visit www.silvercross.org or call 1-888-660-HEAL (4325).

• Free Blood Pressure Checks – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Silver Cross Health Center, 12701 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Walk-ins welcome. For information, call 708-364 6337.

• Morris Chop Shop, Fire Dept and Pink Heals Raising Money for Cancer – March 1 through March 31, Morris Chop Shop, 701 North Liberty St., Morris. For information, call 815-710-5006.

• NAMI – Offers information about mental illness conditions, symptoms and treatment at www.namiwillgrundy.org or through its HelpLine at 815-731-9103.

• Free Amplified Phones – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, Will-Grundy Center for Independent Living, 2415 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Bring latest telephone bill and ID card.

• Abuse/Neglect of Seniors or Disabled Adults – In Grundy County, call Catholic Charities at 815-933-7791 or the 24 hour adult protective services hotline at 1-866-800-1409.

March 1

• Family Caregiver Support Group – 11 a.m.; also March 8, Easter Seals – Joliet Region, 212 Barney Drive, Joliet. Contact Kathy Miller at 815-931-9693 or kathy21miller@gmail.com.

• Heart Failure College: Exercise – 11 a.m. to noon, Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, St.Therese Cancer Care Center Conference Room, 333 N Madison St., Joliet. For information or to register, call Mary Gniady at 815-741-7562.

• Diabetes Support Group – 6 p.m., PSJMC Madison Board Room, 333 N Madison St., Joliet. Facilitator: Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes educator and dietitian. for information, call 877-737-4636.

• Latest Treatments For Chronic Sinusitis – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Silver Cross Conference Center, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., New Lenox. Speaker: Dr. Ankit Patel. Free. Register to attend at www.silvercross.org or call 1-888-660-HEAL (4325).

March 2

• Super Senior Day – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Founder’s Community Center, 140 Oak St., Frankfort. Free diabetic retinopathy, hearing and children’s vision screenings. For information, visit www.frankfortlionsclub.com or call 815-683-8283.

• “Expressions of Comfort and Joy” – 1 to 2:30 p.m., Timbers of Shorewood, 1100 N. River Road, Shorewood. Led by Julie Blackburn, licensed clinical professional counselor and registered art therapist at Joliet Area Community Hospice. Meets monthly. RSVP at 815-609-0669 or visit www.timbersofshorewood.com.

• Obesity and Your Health: Is Weight Loss Surgery Right for You? – 5:45 p.m. BMI Surgery, Silver Cross Hospital Pavilion A, Suite 260, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., New Lenox. Drs. Christopher Joyce and Brian Lahmann, gastric bypass surgeons, will offer a free informational session. Register at 888-660-4325 or www.silvercross.org.

• Brain Injury Support Group – 6 p.m., Easter Seals – Joliet Region, 212 Barney Drive, Joliet. Contact Kathy Miller at 815-931-9693 or kathy21miller@gmail.com.

• Basics of Breastfeeding Class – 6:30 to 9 p.m., Silver Cross Hospital, Pavilion A, Conference Center, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., New Lenox. $15 a person. Register at www.silvercross.org/specialdeliveries or 888-660-HEAL (4325).

• Conquer Your Core Wednesday – 7:30 p.m., Fountaindale Public Library District, 300 W Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Call 630-759-2102 or visit fountaindale.org.

March 3

• Lifeline Screening – Joliet Elks Lodge, 250 SE Frontage Road, Joliet. Available screenings: carotid artery, heart rhythm, abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral arterial disease, osteoporosis. Advance registration required. Call 1-800-391-5884.

• Lung Cancer: Quick Coordinated Care Can Save Your Life – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Silver Cross Conference Center, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., New Lenox. Speaker: Dr. David Cziperle, thoracic surgeon and co-director of the Silver Cross Multi-Disciplinary Lung Cancer Conference. Free. Register at www.silvercross.org or call 1-888-660-HEAL (4325).

• Caregiver Support Group – 6:30 p.m., Timbers of Shorewood, 1100 N. River Road, Shorewood. Free and open to the public. For information, call 815-609-0669 or visit www.timbersofshorewood.com.

• Yoga – 7 p.m., Fountaindale Public Library District, 300 W Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Call 630-759-2102 or visit fountaindale.org.

• Cognitive Aging – 7 to 9 p.m., University of St Francis 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. Presenter: Dr. Arthur Kramer, director of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science & Technology and the Swanlund chair and professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of Illinois. Free. For information, contact Kori Beck at kbeck1@stfrancis.edu or 815-740-3717.

March 4

• Blood Pressure Screenings – 9 to 10 a.m., PSJMC West Tower Lobby, 333 N Madison St., Joliet. For information, call 877-737-4636.

• Free Scoliosis Screenings – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Silver Cross Health Center, 2701 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Offered by Dr. Anthony Rinella, spine surgeon. For children and adults. Register at 877-694-7722.

March 5

• Gluten Free Wikaduke Support Group – 10 am to noon, Edward Plainfield Outpatient Center 24160 127th St., Plainfield. Monthly meeting. Free. For information, email glutenfreewikaduke@gmail.com or visit glutenfreewikaduke.blogspot.com.

• Birthing Center Tours – 1:30 p.m.; also 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday , Silver Cross Hospital, 1900 Silver Cross Blvd., New Lenox. Call 888-660-HEAL (4325) or visit www.silvercross.org/our-services/other-services/birthing-center.

• “Whose Line is it Anyway?” – 7 p.m., 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $25. Proceeds provide legal assistance to victims of domestic abuse. For tickets and information, visit www.rfta.co.

March 6

• Love Unscripted – 4 to 7 p.m., 223 Lux, 22315 Central Park, Park Forest. Empowering women and girls to make positive decisions. For men and women. Hosted by Joliet Area/South Suburban Alumnae Chapter (JASSAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the South Suburban Health Alliance. For information, contact Deborah R. Boyd at southsubhealthalliance@outlook.com or visit www.jassacdeltas.org

• NAMI Connection Support Group – 6 p.m., Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, LDRP Classroom, 222 Madison St., Joliet. For adults living with mental illness. Free. Contact NAMI Will Grundy at 815-731-9103 or info@namiwillgrundy.org.

• NAMI Family Support Group (Joliet) – 6 p.m., Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, LDRP Classroom, 222 Madison St., Joliet. Free. Facilitated by trained team of family members of individuals living with mental illness. For more information, call 815-731-9103 or email info@namiwillgrundy.org.

March 7

• Hines Mobile Medical Unit – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW 309 E McKinley St., Morris. For information, contact contact Pam Kostecki at 708-202-8387 ext. 73063 or pamela.kostecki@va.gov .

• “You Are Not Alone” – 7 p.m., Joliet Junior College, Room T-1001, 1215 Houbolt Road, Joliet. Free. Registration suggested. Visit www.namiwillgrundy.org or call 815-731-9103.