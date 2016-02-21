Feb. 22 police reports

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

DeKalb city

Kenneth S. Buckley, 44, of the 200 block of West Seventh Street, Hydro, was charged Sunday, Feb. 14, with harassing via electronic communication.

Edcedric D. Williams, 25, of the 1100 block of East 146th Street, Dolton, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 17, with criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Robert P. Peruscini, 54, of the 1400 block of North Fourth Street, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 16, with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

McKenzie C. Colacino, 19, of the 4400 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Feb. 10, with keeping a disorderly house.

John E. Dorsey, 30, of the 1100 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Feb. 11, with disruptive intoxication.

Kelvin M. Little, 22, of the 1700 block of North Talman Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Feb. 11, with soliciting without a license.

Jared C. Galvan, 20, of the 500 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Feb. 13, with underage drinking.

Arnulfo Arroyo, 23, of the 1000 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Feb. 13, with disruptive intoxication.

Myles F. Ehrenstrom, 21, of the 700 block of Fotis Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Feb. 13, with keeping a disorderly house.