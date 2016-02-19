McHenry County College helping part-time students with flexible scheduling

CRYSTAL LAKE – Marzena Rutkowski has been taking one class at a time, preparing herself to enter McHenry County College’s nursing program while still taking care of her three kids, ages 8 to 11, and working part-time as a certified nursing assistant.

The Crystal Lake resident has been in school for five years, first at College of Lake County and then starting two years ago at McHenry County College.

“This is exhausting,” Rutkowski said. “I think it’s worth it. You just have to be patient and keep moving.”

More than half of part-time McHenry County College students, however, don’t keep coming back, according the college’s statistics for fall 2014 students. The rate is significantly less than the 67 percent of full-time students who return the next year, numbers that mirror the state rates.

McHenry County College did not provide completion rates for part-time students, although only 8.9 percent of part-time students in Illinois finish a two-year associate degree within four years, according to Complete College America, a nonprofit looking to increase the number of adults with post-secondary certificates or degrees.

The reason behind the low numbers is that a majority of MCC’s part-time students are adult learners, said Juletta Patrick, the college’s assistant vice president of Academic and Student Affairs.

“They come to us with all kinds of unique situations that differ from full-time students,” she said. “There’s work. There’s family. There’s transportation. There’s money or financial concerns.”

To help students with the transition to school, MCC offers new-student orientations and sessions designed to help adult learners adjust to college as well as online and on-site tutoring options, Patrick said. Some students also can get credit for nontraditional learning such as military and on-the-job training and through proficiency exams.

A big part of the problem also is just the sheer length of time – 5.5 years for associate’s degrees, on average – it takes for part-time students to graduate, said Dhanfu Elston, Complete College America’s vice president.

These students, on average, actually are accruing more college credits than they actually need for graduation – about 10 to 20 credit hours more than the 60 needed for associate’s degrees, he said.

That’s why his group is pushing a “15 to Finish” initiative, which is meant to encourage more students to take at least 15 credit hours a semester and, therefore, finish on time, along with academic maps that lay out for students what classes they need to take and when to graduate on time.

Mathew Chavera remembers taking extra classes he really didn’t need his first time at McHenry County College to just figure out what he wanted to do. This time – now a part-time computer science and physics student – he has a plan, and it’s helping him stay on track and maintain a 4.0 grade-point average.

But even now, scheduling can be difficult, he said. He sometimes has one class in the morning and another later in the evening, a problem he thinks could be alleviated by letting students take classes at other local community colleges that do offer the courses at the times they need.

McHenry County College has its own scheduling options designed to make life easier for part-time students, including Fast Track programs where some classes run in eight-week stretches instead of 16 weeks; and some use a blended format, combining in-class time with online portions, Patrick said, adding that the goal is to expand the number of such programs.

The college also is looking into doing a predictive analysis on its students’ scheduling patterns, which would help them know which classes they should be grouping together to maximize student enrollment in those courses, Patrick said.