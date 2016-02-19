High school football: New Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak has plenty of winning experience

Matt Zimolzak considers himself fortunate to have been around a lot of winning football teams as an assistant coach.

Over the past 21 seasons – 17 with former Fremd coach Mike Donatucci and four with former Huntley coach John Hart – Zimolzak was with one losing team.

“I did luck out,” Zimolzak said. “They are great mentors. The great thing is they are willing to share.”

Zimolzak, 43, now gets his shot at applying what he learned from those two, and others along the way, as a head coach. He takes over as head coach at Huntley, a program which is on the upswing after going 18-3 the last two seasons.

Zimolzak was officially hired by the District 158 school board at its meeting Thursday night. He spent one season as the Red Raiders offensive line coach, three as defensive coordinator and was the popular choice to succeed Hart among the players.

“We had a really good system under John [Hart] we set into place, a lot of accountability within the kids, a lot of the culture we built,” Zimolzak said. “I thought that was one of the things we could carry on if we hired someone from within. It allows me to continue what we started to do four years ago.”

Zimolzak and his wife Erica live in Huntley with their two children, Connor (15) and Kara (12). He teaches Advanced Placement Physics at Fremd, but said Huntley principal Scott Rowe plans to have a teaching position for him next year at the high school.

“I’m excited about it, I want to be part of the high school scene and be a teacher there as well,” Zimolzak said.

As a bonus, Zimolzak will get to coach his son, as Connor is a sophomore defensive back.

“Mike Donatucci’s son came through the program and I enjoyed seeing them work together,” Zimolzak said. “I’m looking forward to that experience with my son.”