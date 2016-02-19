High school football: Huntley board approves Matt Zimolzak hire

If Huntley’s football players could have picked their new head coach, they would have taken one of their own, a respected member of the coaching staff from a team that was 18-3 over the last two seasons.

Huntley athletic director Chris Rozanski and the administration shared similar sentiments of the players, which led to defensive coordinator Matt Zimolzak, a four-year Red Raiders’ assistant coach, being named as head coach.

Zimolzak’s hiring became official Thursday night at the District 158 school board meeting. He joined former coach John Hart’s staff in 2012 as offensive line coach, then worked as defensive coordinator the last three seasons.

Huntley was 28-12 in Hart’s four seasons. He left the school at the semester to take the head football coaching position and a teaching job at Brownsburg High School near Indianapolis.

“Coach Zimolzak quickly surfaced to the top of our list,” Rozanski said in a news release. “His familiarity with and commitment to the community, school, and football program helped separate him from other applicants. Having served under two very successful coaches, we are confident that he has both the football knowledge and leadership skills to help us continue to grow into a top program.”

Zimolzak did not return calls from the Northwest Herald on Thursday night. He currently teaches Advanced Placement Physics at Fremd High School in Palatine. He and his wife Erica have two children, Connor and Kara, and live in Huntley.

“I don’t feel like too many changes will come to the program,” junior defensive end Olalere Oladipo said. “I like the way we handled things last year, so with a coach that was already in the program becoming a head coach, I feel like it’s great. Coach Zim is smart, and he’s a good person. He knows his football, he’s dedicated to football.”

Zimolzak’s defense helped the Raiders to their first Fox Valley Conference Valley Division championship last season. The Raiders, who tied their school record at 10-1, have four starters headed to play at NCAA scholarship schools.

“He’s very well-respected by the players and the community,” said sophomore Eric Mooney, who likely will be the Raiders quarterback next season. “It was the best thing for our team from the standpoint that we didn’t want to change everything. We were right on track with coach Hart and his way, and with our defensive coordinator becoming the head coach, he’s not going to change much. It was an awesome move by our AD to hire him as head coach.”

According to a bio on Huntley’s football website, Zimolzak, 43, played high school football at Savanna High in Anaheim, California, and then at NCAA Division III Beloit College. He coached for 17 years at Fremd under Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame coach Mike Donatucci.