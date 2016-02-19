Crystal Lake Public Library asks for input on potential new building

CRYSTAL LAKE – With the Crystal Lake Public Library building aging and space becoming more cramped, library officials want to know what the public would want in a new building – or whether they want a new building at all.

A series of community engagement sessions, each with their own topics and small group discussions, are planned for the next four months, according to library documents.

The sessions will run from 7 to 9 p.m. one Thursday each month at Park Place, 406 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. Spots can be reserved online at clpl.org.

The first session on March 10 – the others will be April 21, May 19 and June 9 – is tentatively set to focus on “a day in the life of the public library,” Library Director Kathryn Martens said, adding that the sessions are being planned by a facilitating team made up of community members, board members and library staff with the help of a firm specializing in community engagement.

“We are hoping to find out what they value in their public library, so we’re sure that we’re planning services that are meeting the needs of the community,” Martens said.

The library’s Board of Trustees has been researching ways to address the aging infrastructure and structural problems, including soil density that prevents the storage of book stacks on the eastern side of the building where the administrative offices are housed.

Library officials have been leaning toward constructing a new building at the current location, a project that would cost about $30 million depending on the direction the board takes, after considering 24 locations laid out in a 228-page site assessment report issued in 2013.

None of those conclusions are final, however, Martens said, adding that part of the goal behind the public input sessions as well as public opinion polling the library is pursuing is to find out what direction the public wants the library to take.

The facilitating team will prepare a formal report they will present to the library board after the last public input session, Martens said. At that point, the library board will make a recommendation to the Crystal Lake City Council, which could vote on whether to place a referendum question on the November ballot.

The entire process is expected to cost no more than $150,000, which includes the community engagement firm, polling and distributing information to the public if the council does decide to put the referendum on the ballot.

“I do think it’s important that we invest the money to make sure the public has all the information they need to make an informed decision,” Martens said.

