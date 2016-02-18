Chlorine leak at Island Lake well house leads to precautionary evacuation

ISLAND LAKE – A chlorine leak at an Island Lake well house led to a precautionary evacuation of 16 homes, affecting only one person, the Wauconda Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The fire department responded at 10:32 a.m. Thursday to the well house, 3299 Waterford Way in Island Lake, after receiving a call from the village's public works department, Battalion Chief Ed Dagdick said.

The public works department had received a notification of an alarm being triggered at the facility, the release said. Responding employees were notified by an on-site alarm that air levels were not normal and smelled chlorine, leading them to evacuate the 75-foot-by-25-foot building and call the fire department.

The situation triggered a MABAS box alarm, bringing in the Lake and McHenry County Hazardous Materials Team with 27 technicians and resources from 21 departments, the release said.

They found and contained the leak, which was confined to one tank, the release said. The building held nine 150-pound tanks, two of which were hooked up.

The leak had not led to a cloud or any vapor, Dagdick said, adding that the situation put no one was in danger.

Emergency responders remained on the scene for about three and half hours, Dagdick said, adding that he did not know the cause of the leak.