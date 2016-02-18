Cary-Grove High School students photographed changing in locker room, police say

CARY – Charges are being sought against two Cary-Grove High School students who police say took surreptitious photos of other students in the boys locker room.

The Cary Police Department began its investigation into the photos Tuesday after being notified by Cary-Grove staff, the department said in a news release.

The photos did not show any nudity but did show several students "in various stages of undress," the release said. The students could not be identified because of the angle and quality of the photos.

The department has no evidence to suggest the photos were disseminated to anyone beyond the two students, the release said.

Deputy Chief James Fillmore declined to comment on how the photos came to be discovered, but said they were taken on two separate days.

He added that it was "isolated situation, not an ongoing thing."

The incident is being investigated as unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, a criminal offense, with the cooperation of Community High School District 155, the release said.

A decision on whether the charges will be filed as misdemeanors or felonies will be made by the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office, Fillmore said.

A 17-year-old Crystal Lake Central High School student accused of planting a pinhole camera in a boy’s locker room in March 2013 faced a felony charge in adult court.

He was subsequently accepted into the county’s first-offender program, which meant that if he successfully completed the program, he would not have a conviction on his record.