McHenry approves police union contract with raises for officers over 3 years

McHENRY – A new contract for McHenry’s police officers will include a 2.5 percent raise next year and 2.75 percent raises the following two years.

The McHenry City Council approved the three-year contract with the police union in a 5-2 vote at its meeting Monday evening despite concerns that the raises were not sustainable.

The compound cost of the raises will run between $250,000 and $260,000 over the course of the contract with $82,000 of the cost coming in the first year, City Administrator Derik Morefield said.

The newly approved contract follows a one-year extension on the last three-year contract, which included 2 percent raises each year, according to city documents. The extension had been requested last year by city administration after Gov. Bruce Rauner proposed as part of his budget a 50-percent cut to the share of the state income tax that local governments receive.

The contract before that had 2.25 percent raises each year, Morefield said.

"When you start look at percentages on top of percentages on top of percentages, you’re looking at some pretty big bucks," said Alderman Andy Glab who voted against the contract along with Alderman Victor Santi.

Glab questioned whether the raises were sustainable in light of the city's "crumbling infrastructure [and] drainage issues."

Alderman Scott Curry also had some reservations with the raises because they ran higher than the rate of inflation, but he said he didn't think it was "an outlandish deal."

"I certainly support our police because I understand the difficulties of their job," Curry said. "The numbers that we approved are basically right in line with what other communities are doing around us. From that standpoint, I certainly support it. I don’t think our police are overpaid."

But while Glab said he wasn’t saying that the police officers don’t deserve the raise, he noted that the raises were not in line with what a lot of residents in McHenry experienced during the recession and its aftermath.