Lockport girls bowling aiming for repeat championship; Joliet West, Minooka also involved

JOLIET – In bowling, comparing scores from different houses can lead to erroneous assumptions.

Still, it is difficult to look at the Lockport girls bowling team and not see a potential repeat state champion.

The Porters won last week’s Joliet West Sectional with a 6,300 total. That was 493 pins better than the 5,807 posted by runnerup Joliet West. It also was the top score from the six sectionals that were contested around the state.

“I don’t know if anyone will touch Lockport,” said Minooka coach Frank Yudzentis, whose team shot 5,661 at the sectional to earn the fourth and final berth for this weekend’s IHSA state tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

The state play begins Friday and will feature 24 teams and the top 30 sectional finishers who are not members of advancing teams. Lincoln-Way East senior Jessica Schram and Plainfield South junior Cassie Bucaro will join Lockport, Joliet West and Minooka in representing the area.

After six games Friday, the field will be trimmed to 12 teams and the top 30 bowlers who are not members of those advancing teams. Six more games will be bowled Saturday.

Lockport not only claimed the state title a year ago, but also won in 2009 under coach Art Cwudzinski. With Ed Matesevac at the helm, the Porters were state champions in 1994 and 1999.

Every year is different, however, as Cwudzinski noted after the sectional.

“We always talk about keeping our focus and making good shots,” he said. “We put a number up, and if that’s good enough, it’s good enough. Our goal is to put up 60 good frames and see what happens.

“It’s more exciting than ever to be going back defending a state championship, except for the year my daughter [current Plainfield Central coach Connie McGrath] was on the team. Now, all these girls are my daughters.”

While Joliet West finished nearly 500 pins behind Lockport in the sectional, the Tigers did beat the Porters once this season and are cautiously optimistic heading into state.

“We want to get a trophy,” said West senior Taylor Bailey, daughter of Tigers coach Jeff Bailey. “Lockport is good competition, of course, but it’s not that we can’t beat them. It’s nothing to be scared of.”

Lockport’s eight tournament bowlers are sophomore Bailey Delrose; juniors Dana Ackerson, Monica Colon, Grace Karraker, Marissa Ramirez and Paige Reiter; and seniors Nikki Mendez and Abby Turnbough. Delrose and Colon finished 1-2 in the sectional, and Mendez was the regional champion.

“For us to repeat as state champion, the mental aspect is important,” Delrose said. “We have to be mentally tough. If one person has a problem, five people have a problem. That’s the mindset we have.”

Colon, whose 1,337 in the sectional was 37 pins behind Delrose’s 1,374, is in her third year in the Porters’ program. However, she was not in the regular lineup until this season.

“It’s amazing to be the defending champs,” she said. “Last year, I wasn’t part of it, though. I never did anything over the summer previously. This past summer, I worked hard and wanted to be part of it. I regret not putting my head into it earlier.”

West’s tournament team includes seniors Taylor Bailey, Gracie Plese, Melissa March and Kaylee Zukovich; juniors Karlee Barton and Ashley Lindstrand; and sophomores Emily Preece and Alexis Wagner.

“This is our third straight year to state,” Jeff Bailey said. “We were 11th two years ago and 10th last year. This year, we are hoping for a trophy [top-three finish].”

Minooka is taking a young group to state, with Nora Russell the lone senior among the eight Indians on the tournament team. Juniors are Cheryl Eyman, Carmella Russell, Erin Dunn and Sam Isemonger. Kristina Sickler, Gina Russell and Janey Schmidt are freshmen.

“We’re going to go there and get a lot of younger kids some experience,” Yudzentis said. “Whatever happens, happens. That’s the approach we will take. We have been in his type of situation, where you just have to go out and bowl your best. If you put up a high number and somebody beats you, so be it.”

The Indians did not qualify for state last year, a rare happening for Yudzentis’ program.

“Last year was the second time in a long time that we did not get to state,” he said. “The girls put in a lot of hard work last offseason to help us get there this time.”

Among bowlers whose teams did not advance, Schram rolled 1,241 to finish third and Bucaro was fourth at 1,217, thus punching their state tickets.

“I definitely wanted the team to go to state,” Schram said after Lincoln-Way West’s fifth-place finish. “Everyone is happy for me, but I hate it that the team did not make it. I’m proud of our team. We were 100 pins down to get to fourth going into the last game and knew we still had hope. We didn’t give up.

“Now, I just have to move forward and focus on how I am going to bowl at state.”

Bucaro called qualifying for state “amazing” and credited her coach, Dave Raila, with helping her get there.

“She never gave up,” Raila said. “That was the good thing.”