McHenry plans improvements to Curran, Bull Valley roads for summer

McHENRY – More money should be going to road projects, a McHenry alderman told the City Council Monday evening.

Alderman Andy Glab was one of two who voted against a five-year capital improvement plan that identifies an estimated $85.3 million worth of road projects, park improvements and public safety changes.

The flooding that has plagued Lakeland Park should also be higher on the list of priorities, said Alderman Scott Curry, the other council member who voted against the plan.

About $500,000 is included in the last "catch-all year" of the plan while other projects that were "not nearly as deserving as someone's home flooding" were included sooner, Curry said, pointing to items such as new carpeting for the council chambers or new information kiosks for the downtown.

"It's kind of a tragedy," he said, adding that the only thing worse than water in a home is fire.

The city doesn't have enough money to cover all of the projects identified in the plan, but with a new fund balance policy now on the books, Glab wants to see some of the city's surplus savings going to road projects, particularly local street improvements that the city can't get grants to help pay for.

The city’s fund balance included about $10 million at the end of the 2014-15 budget year, about $3.8 million more than the minimum suggested in the fund balance policy approved earlier this month, according to city documents.

The approved capital improvement plan includes a recommendation of about $1 million for the street improvement program, a number that is double last year's program, City Administrator Derik Morefield has said.

But that million is hardly a dent in the $48.4 million in local street improvements that city staff has identified, Glab said.

"You can't do a million a year when you're that behind on streets," he said, adding that the city would also be able to get a better per-block cost if it expanded the scope of the project or did roads that were contiguous to each other.

The plan also suggests an increased pavement maintenance program of $50,000, $1.28 million worth of improvements to Bull Valley Road from Curran Road to Draper Road and at its intersection with Curran, and safety improvements to the S-curve on Curran.

The council unanimously approved its final phase of engineering for Bull Valley and Curran roads Monday evening, awarding the contract worth nearly $120,000 to HR Green.

The goal is to take the project out to bid in April with construction to start in mid-June, Morefield said, adding that the work may continue into 2017.