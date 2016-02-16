High school football: Huntley will hire Zimolzak as head coach

Matt Zimolzak, a four-year assistant football coach at Huntley, likely will be named that school’s head football coach at the District 158 school board meeting Thursday night.

The district does not have Zimolzak's name or the hiring of a head football coach listed on its board meeting agenda, but sources close to the program confirmed the district will hire a coach and it will be Zimolzak.

Former coach John Hart left after four seasons for the head coaching position and a teaching position at Brownsburg High School near Indianapolis. Hart's Red Raiders teams were 28-12 in four seasons and made the playoffs three times.

Zimolzak, 43, who currently teaches at Fremd, was Hart's offensive line coach the first year and then worked as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

According to a bio on Huntley's football web site, Zimolzak played high school football at Savanna High in Anaheim, California, and then at Division III Beloit College. He coached for 17 years at Fremd under Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame coach Mike Donatucci and is currently an AP Physics teacher there.

Zimolzack is married with two children, Connor and Kara.