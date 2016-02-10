McHenry County schools work to protect student data, teach online safety

CARY – The apps used in Cary School District 26 classrooms are vetted first.

Instructional technology coordinator Jennifer Fisher looks at their student privacy policies, overall quality and versatility across grades and subject areas.

These online educational programs have “dramatically changed the landscape of education” – but while these tools have opened up ways for teachers to share lesson plans and students to collaborate online, they come with questions about how well some protect student data, according to a U.S. Department of Education report.

Privacy has become a watch word across various fields, not just education.

This year, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed bills in 16 states, including Illinois, and the District of Columbia aimed at privacy issues.

Only one of the various proposed bills – which tackle student privacy, the police and employer-employee relationships – has been introduced in Illinois, because Illinois has passed many of the other measures being proposed, ACLU Illinois spokesman Ed Yohnka said.

The bill would regulate Stingray devices, a type of technology that allows police departments to bypass telecommunication companies to collect call logs and text messages, and require the police to get a judge’s permission to use them, Yohnka said.

McHenry Deputy Chief John Birk doesn’t see the devices as being an issue for smaller departments like his – as opposed to departments such as Chicago, where legal challenges have been filed trying to obtain records outlining the devices’ use – because the cost of the devices just couldn’t be justified.

His department teams up with state and federal enforcement agencies when it needs access to resources such as the ability to track cellphones, Birk said.

Those partnerships, however, have facilitated the spread of the technology, Yohnka said, adding that falling costs and available grant money also have helped smaller departments purchase the devices.

Crystal Lake Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski said he isn’t worried about any new changes to how officers have to do their jobs, adding that the department works hard to make sure everyone knows what the rules are.

“As technology changes and new social media comes together, there are hurdles and obstacles that law enforcement needs to work with, but I wouldn’t say it’s anything new,” he said.

Cary School District 26 is ready to adapt, too, as it moves into the pilot program of its one-to-one program, which will put a device in the hands of every sixth-grader next year, said the district’s technology coordinator, Andy Fitzsimons.

Any application downloads will have to go through a district account, which give schools more control, he said, adding that while the mining of some student data may be going on, most student data is staying private.

The schools also are teaching kids how to keep their data private through a digital citizenship program taught as part of their technology curriculum, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Valerie McCall said.

The curriculum is based on the International Society for Technology in Education standards, which starts in kindergartens with the basics of how to use different devices and gets more challenging as the student develops, McCall said.

McCall thinks the curriculum is effective in teaching kids about online reputations and safety – what Fitzsimons called the “stranger danger of the 21st century” – by mixing it in with these other subjects.

“The goal, I think, is to really get our students ready to function safely online and in their future careers, use [the technology] efficiently and to produce good quality products,” Fitzsimons said. “We feel like that invisible integration of both the digital citizenship and the how-tos are [an effective way to do that].”