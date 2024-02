Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for January. The sixth-grade students are Reese Hill, Reece Beinarauskus, Natalie Heth and Sam Crutcher. The seventh-grade students are Kylie Ryder, Robert Sapita, Hannah Davis and Hunter Alexander. The eighth-grade students are Allison Polly, Iain Purdom, Bethany Aldis and Brayden Crome. (Provided photo)