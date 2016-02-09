Oswego athletes celebrate National Signing Day

Fourteen Oswego student athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Feb. 3 to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Steven Frank committed to play football at Florida Atlantic University, while teammate Austin Warner committed to Northern Illinois University. Brennan Burdo will play football for the University of Dayton, giving the Oswego football program three Division I players. Willie Rodriguez will continue his football career at the University of Upper Iowa.

Also from the fall athletic season, Jackson Simon committed to the men's cross country team at St. Olaf College and Maddy Kammerer will run at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Carter Turnquist committed to be a two-sport athlete at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, playing both football and baseball. Mike Dato will play baseball at Monmouth College.

In girls soccer, Melissa Kasper will play for Webster University while Hannah Caruso and Jordyn Schoen will both play for the University of Indianapolis next year.

Steven Strange has been accepted to West Point in the United States Army and will run men's track.

Sean Raleigh and Ross Hixon signed National Letters of Intent to join the men’s lacrosse team at North Central College.