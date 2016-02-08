Single bullet found at Huntley High School

HUNTLEY – A round of live ammunition was found at Huntley High School, leading to a search of the building that uncovered no other items, the Huntley Police Department said.

A single bullet was found about 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the hallway near the Performing Arts Center by an attendee of Willow Creek Church, which was using the building at the time, according to a news release.

The bullet was turned over to church personnel, who notified Huntley Community School District 158.

The building was placed on lockdown after church services ended, and the Huntley Police Department – assisted by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives K-9 units – conducted a search of the building, the release said.

No other items were found, the release said.

The lockdown ended at 4:42 p.m.

The school is cleaned each weeknight by custodial staff, which led the police department to conclude that the bullet likely was not at the school during the day Friday, the release said.

The area where the bullet was found is used by entities outside of the school district. The district sent an email to parents notifying them of the situation, the release said.