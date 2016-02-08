Neighbors in Crystal Lake South High School bleacher lawsuit to get $273K in attorney fees

CRYSTAL LAKE – Community High School District 155 will be responsible for covering $273,000 in legal bills for the property owners who filed a lawsuit over the expanded bleachers at Crystal Lake South High School, the two sides agreed Monday morning.

The district’s insurance will cover the expense, which was negotiated down from an original request of $316,474.80 for six attorneys and three paralegals, plus certain expenses, said Robert Swain, the attorney representing the district.

"We're certainly happy to have it resolved," Swain said, adding that now the school district can move forward.

An outstanding judicial order requiring the district to demolish the west bleachers likely will be addressed March 8, Swain said, adding that while what will happen to that order is up to McHenry County Judge Michael Chmiel, he is hopeful that Chmiel will give the district relief from the order.

The Crystal Lake City Council gave its approval earlier this month to revised plans for the bleachers, which include keeping the west bleachers at their current partially demolished height and expanding the east side bleachers to make up for some of the lost capacity.

The neighboring property owners "showed a lot of compromise" through the course of the case, their attorney Tom Burney said, adding that was part of his reasoning behind his compromise on the legal fees.

"I'm content," he said. "It was a real honor to be involved in this case. It was a highlight of my career."

The agreed amount for the attorney fees involved compromise on both sides, Swain said, declining to comment on the particulars.

The district’s attorneys had raised objections to hourly rates submitted for some of the attorneys and paralegals, as well as to some of the bills being included in the request, according to court records. District attorneys believed the district should have paid $78,366.30 with all of those proposed reductions.