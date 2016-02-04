Wauconda man in custody after five hours barricaded in home

Tyler Scatena, 26, of Wauconda, was taken into custody after threatening his neighbors and smashing out the windows of his trailer.

WAUCONDA – A 26-year-old Wauconda man is in custody after he spent five hours barricaded in his trailer, police said.

The Wauconda Police Department responded just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to 410 S. Barrington Road, Lot 92, for reports of a man smashing out the windows of his trailer and making threats to physically harm his neighbors, according to a news release.

The man, who police identified as Tyler Scatena, 26, of Wauconda, went back into his trailer before police arrived, the release said.

After several failed attempts to make contact with Scatena, the Wauconda Police Department requested assistance from the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and Illinois State Police SWAT, the release said.

"We had some information that there were weapons involved, so we wanted to be sure we took the necessary precautions," Wauconda Police Officer Heather Cognac said, adding that Scatena did not threaten the officers.

Scatena was taken into custody without further incident after the Illinois State Police made contact with him, ending the situation at 7:41 p.m., Cognac said.

Charges were pending Wednesday evening, the release said.