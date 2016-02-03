Genoa woman taken to hospital after wreck

GENOA – A woman was transported to Kishwaukee Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening after a crash Wednesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Route 72 at Pleasant Hill Road in Genoa, where two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a news release.

Both vehicles were driving west on Route 72 when Lauren E. Orozco, 22, of the 500 block of Winding Trail, Genoa, tried to turn left onto Pleasant Hill Road in her 2013 Nissan Sentra.

At the same time, Larry A. West, 74, of the 1700 block of Highway 92, West Chester, Iowa, was trying to pass a line of cars in front of his 2006 Kenworth Semi.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and came to a rest in the southwest ditch, according to the news release.

Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District transported Orozco to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening and her car was towed.

West was cited for improper passing at an intersection and driving without insurance.