Goss: Joliet West at Joliet Central boys basketball the headliner on a prime Friday night

It usually happens near the end of January, a weekend on the boys high school basketball schedule where good matchups abound.

This is that time. The headline attraction for local fans, of course, is the Joliet West at Joliet Central game, scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Of course, for Joliet Catholic fans, they realize the Hilltoppers will not face any tougher or more attractive opponent during the regular season than Notre Dame, which will visit at 7 p.m. Friday.

Incidentally, apologies for reporting a couple of days ago that the Notre Dame-JCA game would be Saturday. That’s when it originally was scheduled, but it was switched along the way to Friday.

Another huge matchup could be termed the Battle of New Lenox, as Lincoln-Way Central will visit Lincoln-Way West at 6:30 p.m. Both teams are good. Both are ranked in The Herald-News’ weekly rankings.

And, if you are a follower of the Southwest Prairie Conference, Minooka at Plainfield East and Plainfield South at Plainfield North both have the potential to be good ones.

As for that Joliet West at Joliet Central battle, it should draw a big crowd. The suggestion is to get there early, get a decent parking place and begin your evening watching the sophomore game that begins at 5 p.m.

Following Central’s 47-38 victory Tuesday night over Plainfield South, Steelmen senior guard Taquan Sims said he was eager for Friday night’s game.

“I’m looking forward to playing our rivals,” he said. “It will be an interesting game.

“The last time they came here, last season, I was out and we beat ’em bad. We’ve been winning lately, and they had that stretch where they lost some games [five of six, before winning the last two]. Maybe we can take advantage of that.”

Central (10-7) is 5-1 and tied with Homewood-Flossmoor atop the SouthWest Suburban Blue standings. West (12-6) is 3-3 in the league, two games back.

Regardless, this game can go either way. There will be plenty of athleticism on the floor, and the place should be rocking.

“There wasn’t that much energy coming from the crowd tonight,” Sims said after the South game. “There will be on Friday.”

Central coach Jeff Corcoran knows the Central-West rivalry very well.

“It’s always a great rivalry game,” he said. “But the bottom line is, we have to be prepared for what we are going to see. We can’t have a slow start like we had tonight. We have to play 32 minutes.”

Joliet West features one of the area’s best wing players in Trevian Bell, an excellent guard in Teyvion Kirk and any one of about eight other players who could be the hero on a given night.

Joliet Central features undersized but strong inside force Malik Fuller, and the Steelmen’s answer to Bell in junior forward Jose Grubbs. However, Central also goes 10 deep, and on a given night, who knows who might step up?

You get a feeling the name players will make their contributions, but there is someone lurking out there – perhaps not a starter – who will make the difference.

Meanwhile, at JCA (14-3), the Hilltoppers will be looking to take that next step and knock off one of the East Suburban Catholic’s true heavyweights. Notre Dame certainly qualifies as that. If JCA plays well defensively and gets some offensive contributions from every position on the floor, the Hilltoppers can make it interesting.

As well as Minooka (16-7) has been playing, Plainfield East (9-10) also is on the rise. And Plainfield South (7-14) could give Plainfield North (11-8) and area scoring leader Kevin Krieger a run as well. Jacob Buchner, the Cougars’ leader, got a rare off shooting game out of his system at Joliet Central and may be ready to turn the tables.

In the Battle of New Lenox, it will be interesting to see whether Lincoln-Way West’s physical guard, Marco Pettinato, can dictate terms to the Knights’ group of guards, led by Isaiah Malone.

It’s a Friday night worth marking on the calendar. Pick a game and be there.

