High school football: McHenry to introduce new coach on Tuesday

At 7 p.m. next Tuesday at McHenry East, the District 156 school board is scheduled to approve the high school’s new football coach, according to an agenda posted on the district’s website on Thursday.

At the same time at McHenry West, the new coach is set to be introduced to the Warriors' players and parents.

The name of the candidate, however, has not been released and athletic director Barry Burmeister told the Northwest Herald that it wouldn't be announced until next week.

The coach will take over a team that was 1-8 last year, including two forfeits during the McHenry teachers’ strike. The team was 9-27 in four seasons under coach Dave D’Angelo, who resigned in late October.