March 29, 2023
Sports - McHenry County
Sports - McHenry County

High school football: McHenry to introduce new coach on Tuesday

By Jon Styf
McHenry's Brandon Ahne displays the ball after recovering a mishandled onside kick in the first quarter in DeKalb Friday September 11, 2015.

Mary Beth Nolan – mnolan@shawmedia.com McHenry's Brandon Ahne displays the ball after recovering a mishandled onside kick in the first quarter in DeKalb Friday September 11, 2015. (Mary Beth Nolan)

At 7 p.m. next Tuesday at McHenry East, the District 156 school board is scheduled to approve the high school’s new football coach, according to an agenda posted on the district’s website on Thursday.

At the same time at McHenry West, the new coach is set to be introduced to the Warriors' players and parents.

The name of the candidate, however, has not been released and athletic director Barry Burmeister told the Northwest Herald that it wouldn't be announced until next week.

The coach will take over a team that was 1-8 last year, including two forfeits during the McHenry teachers’ strike. The team was 9-27 in four seasons under coach Dave D’Angelo, who resigned in late October.

High School FootballMcHenry Preps
Jon Styf

Jon Styf

Jon is the Senior News Editor of the Shaw Media Local News Network and the Editor of the Northwest Herald. He was previously the editor of The Herald-News in Joliet and Morris and a sports editor for Shaw Media at the Northwest Herald and Daily Chronicle.