No shakeup in this week’s area rankings despite losses at the top

Our No. 1-ranked boys basketball team lost at Homewood-Flossmoor, 70-47.

The No. 2-ranked team lost at Thornton, 77-57, after also falling to the Wildcats in the semifinals of the Big Dipper Christmas tournament.

The Nos. 3 through 6 teams won their only game or games last week.

Seems like the perfect scenario for a shakeup in the Herald-News rankings of the top 10 large schools in the area.

Instead, however, things are very much the same as they were last week.

That’s because getting spanked at Homewood-Flossmoor, as happened to No. 1 Joliet West, or at Thornton, which whipped No 2 Lincoln-Way Central, can happen to anyone.

The key for the Tigers and Knights will be to bounce back and show belong at the top.

Lurking closely behind are Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way West, Joliet Central and Minooka, any of which can move up as the season progresses. It depends largely on how they fare against their tough opponents, and whether they can avoid “bad losses.”

As pointed out last week, the balance in the area this season is remarkable. Meanwhile, we’re still thinking Joliet West belongs in the top spot, with Lincoln-Way Central in at No. 2.

The records in the rankings below, incidentally, are through the weekend. Not included are two Monday night games, Lincoln-Way Central against Bloom and Minooka against Maine South.

Next week, we will publish our rankings later in the week so as to incorporate the games played Monday, which is Martin Luther King Day.

1. Joliet West (10-4): Yes, the Tigers took one on the chin at Homewood-Flossmoor, but that fate has met many a good team over the years. West has not necessarily been consistent but is No. 1 nonetheless.

2. Lincoln-Way Central (10-3): Hopefully, the Knights are finished with Thornton. Otherwise, coach Bob Curran’s team has been enjoying an excellent season, getting key contributions from everywhere on the floor.

3. Joliet Catholic (11-2): The Hilltoppers have some tough assignments on the horizon. Meanwhile, they are winning games they should win, which always is a positive. Luke Mander, Pete Ragen and Donavan Finch are making the Hilltoppers competitive around the basket.

4. Lincoln-Way West (8-4): The Warriors are taking on the look of a team that could move up in the rankings sometime soon. Marco Pettinato and Jon Marotta are an experienced 1-2 punch.

5. Joliet Central (7-6): The Steelmen finished 2015 on a downer but began 2016 with an impressive victory at Lincoln-Way East. Pound for pound and inch for inch, Malik Fuller is one of the toughest players in the area.

6. Minooka (10-5): The Indians are busy over the next week. After facing Maine South on Monday night in the off-site opener in the Galesburg MLK Tournament, Minooka has conference games Tuesday and Friday (the latter matchup against league leader Oswego, no less), then two games Saturday and two Monday at Galesburg.

7. Plainfield North (8-7): The Tigers were beginning to roll but then fell last weekend to Romeoville in the Southwest Prairie Conference and to nonconference foe Deerfield despite Kevin Krieger’s 38 points. North gets a shot at Oswego on Tuesday night.

8. Bolingbrook (5-7): Coach Rob Brost said the Raiders clearly are getting better and will be a good team by season’s end. No reason to doubt him.

9. Lemont (10-4): The Indians got the second half of the schedule going in the right direction with a 75-70 victory over Evergreen Park.

10. Romeoville (6-8): The Spartans shook off the effects of a four-game losing streak and beat Plainfield North, 56-55, on Mike Salter’s layup in the closing seconds. Coach Marc Howard’s talented team is young, but he said it is time to quit using that as an excuse.

Lockport was in the top 10 last week and can find its way back.

Lemont moved up to ninth and Romeoville joined the top 10 with its win over Plainfield North. Plainfield East is capable of moving into the top 10 down the road.

By next week, who knows?

