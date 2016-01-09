Girls basketball: Duchesses beat Oregon in BNC West showdown

DIXON - When playing the Oregon girls’ basketball team, there’s no mystery about what the Hawks are going to do; the puzzle comes in figuring out how to beat them.

Friday night, in front of a large, supportive home crowd, Dixon successfully navigated Oregon’s familiar 3-2 defense to the tune of a 59-36 Big Northern West victory.

“It was a good win for us and we needed it,” said junior forward Isabelle Shiaras, whose team was coming off a 23-point loss to Rockford Lutheran on Tuesday. She scored 16 points and added five rebounds. “Throughout the year, you have highs and lows. Tuesday was a hard loss. Being on our home court, on a Friday, the fans were there. It was nice.”

The Duchesses’ adept handling of the tight zone defense pleased coach Luke Ravlin, who remembered well his team’s 35-34 loss to Oregon about this time last season.

“Oregon has given us fits with that 3-2 zone in the past,” he said.

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to work on getting the ball inside against that type of a zone,” Ravlin continued, “and our guards did a good job of it tonight.”

Friday, there were no such problems. Dixon’s guards had no problems working the ball inside, and once it was there, Shiaras and the other Dixon post players knew exactly what to do.

Often, that meant making an extra pass to get the Hawks’ defenders scrambling out of position, which led to several fouls. Dixon (9-9, 2-4) took 30 foul shots on the day, with Shiaras going 6-for-6.

“Ellie [Provo] and I have grown up practicing together, going block to block, learning how to find each other,” Shiaras said. “Coach said ‘patience,’ so we had to listen to him. It works better when we slow down and make the defense work harder.”

Provo added a team-leading eight rebounds to go with her 11 points, and Britney Pitzer added 10 points. Guards Bre Scheidegger and Tyler Smith finished with six points apiece.

“We wanted to work inside-out and we were able to do that,” Ravlin said. “I’m very proud of our girls. We’ve got a good group.”

Dixon trailed 4-0, 2 minutes into the game, but then held Oregon scoreless for the next 8 minutes and never trailed again. The lead never narrowed closer than five in the second half.

Dixon jumps right back into things with a game Saturday at Earlville.