High school football views: John Hart leaves memorable legacy at Huntley

After the 2013 season, Huntley football coach John Hart made a change to the Red Raiders’ uniforms. On the backs, where players’ names usually reside, they printed word “Legacy.”

The jerseys were only one of the numerous changes Hart made to the program in his four seasons at Huntley. He helped bring a new weight room to the school with new equipment. A new turf field replaced the grass. The school built new bleachers. A new scoreboard counted the touchdowns the Red Raiders racked up this season.

It’s the jerseys, however, that are important to remember now.

After four seasons, Hart is leaving Huntley to coach at Brownsburg High School in Indiana, where he will be closer to family. It’s an appropriate time now to reflect on Hart’s brief, but memorable, legacy with the Red Raiders.

“He’s meant the world, honestly,” Huntley senior Tim McCloyn said. “He’s helped a lot of young men grow up and be very mature through this program. He really did change a lot of people’s lives with the amount of work we put in and the discipline he’s taught us. He’s basically just changed this program.”

When Hart took over in 2012, the Red Raiders were 2-7 and hadn’t completed a winning season in three years. In the 10 seasons before Hart arrived at Huntley, the Red Raiders achieved only two winning seasons. That stretch that included two 2-7 seasons and a 0-9 year in 2004.

Four years ago, Hart met with his players in the gym for the first time. He wore a suit. And with a business-like approach, he went about reshaping Huntley.

“Everything was different, from the weight room to the field to just the overall character of the players,” 2014 graduate Korbyn Kozelka said. “Everything was a lot more organized. It turned a lot of players’ lives around, not just on the field but off the field, as well. He was a great mentor.”

In his four seasons, Hart compiled a 28-12 record. This season, the Red Raiders stormed through the Fox Valley Conference. They finished the regular season 9-0 and captured their first playoff victory since 2008.

“Teams used to want to play Huntley on their homecoming,” senior defensive end Tyler Larson said. “Now teams are afraid of Huntley.”

The Red Raiders were winners. And students wanted to be part of it. In Hart’s first year, only 40 freshmen and 67 sophomores through seniors went out for the team. This year, a total of 230 joined.

The students who weren’t on the field on Friday nights packed the bleachers – the new ones.

“I would walk into first-hour animal science and kids that don’t play football would come up to me talking about the game,” senior Ed Parzygnat said. “A lot of great school spirit came out of it. Everyone just wanted the program to succeed.”

The next coach will inherit a notably different program than what it was four years ago. Already the largest school in the FVC, Huntley’s enrollment of 2,747 will continue to grow. A large school with new facilities and four years of winning make it an awfully attractive destination.

The Red Raiders are well positioned for long-term success. Hart pointed out that the previous three schools where he coached in Indiana made state championship appearances within two seasons of his departure.

“Huntley was always laughed at in the FVC,” Kozelka said. “He changed that. He really showed that Huntley can be a contender when you have the right system. I think coach Hart has built something there and it will last.”

Hart may be leaving. But on the jerseys, in the stands and in the community, the legacy he started will remain.

