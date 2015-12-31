Grundy County area police reports: December 31, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Denise M. Breen, 41, of Mazon, was arrested by Morris police Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Raymond Wren, 37, of Mazon, was arrested by Morris police Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.