High School Football: Hart to leave Huntley immediately for new positions

If football had been the main part of the equation, John Hart might never have left Huntley.

Hart, however, felt a strong familial pull toward Indiana, where his mother and three of his children live, which is why he is leaving after a four-year run with a 28-12 record for the Red Raiders.

Hart met with a group of Huntley players Tuesday evening to inform them of his decision to leave. He will take coaching and teaching positions at Brownsburg High School on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Hart is leaving over the semester break so he can become acquainted with his new players.

Hart, who is 266-82 in 31 seasons, previously won state football championships in Indiana with Evansville Reitz (2007) and Warren Central (2009).

“From a football community standpoint, it was absolutely heartbreaking [to leave Huntley],” Hart said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better position. I love where our football program is. I love coaching football. Whether we have success or not, I can deal with. It’s [losing] the relationships that stings.”

Hart took the Red Raiders to the playoffs in three of his four seasons. They were 10-1 and won their Class 8A first-round playoff game this season before losing to Oswego, 17-14, in the second round. Huntley won the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division for the first time.

Huntley principal Scott Rowe and athletic director Chris Rozanski issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about Hart’s departure: “Head football coach John Hart has resigned his coaching and teaching positions at Huntley High School, effective immediately. We are sorry to see him go, but we understand his desire to be closer to his family. We thank coach Hart for his four years of service to both the school and football program. The Huntley High School football coaching position will be a great position for the right person. We will begin an extensive search for a new head coach immediately.”

Brownsburg is a Class 6A school, Indiana’s largest class, and was 4-6 in football last season. The Bulldogs were 3-7 in each of the seasons before that, but won 34 games combined in the four seasons from 2009 through 2012. Hart’s 2009 Warren Central team knocked the Bulldogs out of the playoffs. Brownsburg has an enrollment of about 2,500, and projects to climb to near 4,000 within 10 years.

“I told our kids [at Huntley], I love Huntley and I love those kids,” Hart said. “The last three schools, after I’ve left, they’ve won a state championship or been to a state championship within two years. We try to do things the right way and leave things a little better than what they were. Huntley’s a great place and will attract some great candidates.”

Hart lauded the Huntley Youth Football Program for its work in producing quality and quantity for the high school program. In Hart’s first season, there were 40 freshmen, and 67 players in the sophomore through senior grades. This year, the Raiders had 110 freshmen, and 130 in the three upper grades.

“People always think wins and losses are the biggest deal, but they’re really not,” Hart said. “It’s the feeling of kids doing stuff that’s important and believing in each other and the game of football. That’s the greatest satisfaction for me, and I think for most coaches. Without a doubt, [I am proudest] of us changing the community for a love of football.”

Hart’s youngest son Derek will join him as a teaching assistant and assistant coach at Brownsburg. Hart’s older son Nick is the head coach at Gibson Southern near Evansville, his oldest daughter Brittany is head girls basketball coach at Evansville Central and younger daughter Kristen is an assistant volleyball coach.

Hart will live with his mother, Delores, in Indianapolis for the spring semester. His wife Janet will remain at her teaching position in Huntley’s elementary system until school is out in June.

Hart headed to the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona Wednesday to watch Sheldon Day, a Notre Dame defensive lineman who played for him at Warren Central.