June 03, 2024
News - Grundy County
Grundy County area police reports: December 28, 2015

By Shaw Local News Network
Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Heather N. Shepherd, 27, of Dwight, was arrested by Dwight police Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

MORRIS

• Michelle R. Mosevich, 32, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Saturday on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a peace officer, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was given a Jan. 22 court date.

