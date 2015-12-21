Grundy County area police reports: December 21, 2015

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Katherine M. Martinez, 44, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Monday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, driving under the influence of drugs and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Tracy A. Rath, 37, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana, driving with a blood alcohol content above .08 and bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a Jan. 25 court date.

• Donna M. Bridges, 47, of Aurora, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. She also was cited for improper lane use and failure to reduce speed. She was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Jared R. Floyd, 27, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Cornelio Herrera, 34, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license revoked. He was given a Jan. 25 court date.

• Dakota P. Trowbridge, 25, of Sheridan, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant for a charge of possession of marijuana. Trowbridge was given a Jan. 4 court date.

• Chance M. Templet, 37, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on charges of possession of hypodermic syringes and needles and possession of drug equipment. He was given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Christina L. Eddy, 38, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on charges of forgery and unlawful use of a credit or debit card. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Joseph F. Vancleave, 23, of Paris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant for a charge of forgery. He was given a Jan. 7 court date.

• Jackie D. Foster, 64, of Tennessee, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on charges of possession of between 10 and 30 grams of marijuana and unlawful use of a weapon. He was given a Jan. 25 court date.

• Dalton P. Conrath, 22, address not listed, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a charge of battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a Jan. 11 court date.

MORRIS

• Sara L. Wilson, 33, of Ottawa, was arrested by Morris police Saturday on charges of driving under the influence and obstructing a peace officer. She was also cited for illegal transportation of alcohol. She was given a Jan. 26 court date.

• Edwardo Silva, 44, address not listed, was arrested by Morris police Saturday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant for a charge of impersonating a police officer. He was booked into the Grundy County jail and given a Jan. 11 court date.

• Jamie L. Poe, 28, of Seneca, was arrested by Morris police Friday on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. She was given a Jan. 4 court date.

• Chad J. Gustafson, 43, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Wednesday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• David T. Stickel, 21, address not listed, was arrested by Morris police Tuesday on a charge of possession of between 10 and 30 grams of marijuana.

• Kathleen V. Heisterman, 55, of Michigan, was arrested by Morris police Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license. She was also cited for improper lane use and failure to signal when required/improper signal.

MINOOKA

• Rico J. Soave, 45, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police Monday on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Dario E. Ramirez, 20, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police Thursday on two Will County failure to appear warrants for charges of driving while license suspended. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

COAL CITY

Timothy G. Keck, 40, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police Saturday on a failure to appear warrant for a charge of domestic battery. He was given a Jan. 11 court date.