Grundy County area police reports: December 15, 2015

STATE POLICE

• Eric W. Reed, 49, address not listed, was arrested by state police Sunday on a Collinsville warrant. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Jamal J. Abbasi, 28, of Worth, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Monday on a failure to appear warrant for two counts of theft. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Eric E. Tamblingson, 29, of Edwardsville, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on charges of possession of drug equipment and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was given a Dec. 28 court date.

• Gregory M. Welsh, 24, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He was wanted on a Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a charge of aggravated battery of a police officer and a Livingston County failure to appear warrant for a charge of delivery of marijuana.

MINOOKA

• Willard B. Weisbrodt III, 36, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police Saturday on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.