High school football: Marian Central RB Emitt Peisert, Huntley coach John Hart honored at Bears game

CHICAGO – Before Sunday’s Bears game against Washington at Solider Field, Marian Central running back Emitt Peisert and Huntley football coach John Hart were honored as a part of a ceremony to recognize the Bears High School All-Star of the Week and the Bears High School Coach of the Week.

Hart and Peisert were invited onto the field and announced along with the season's other eight coaches and eight players of the week.

“It was amazing,” Peisert said. “It just didn’t seem real.”

Peisert was named the Bears High School All-Star after his Week 4 performance against East Suburban Catholic Rival Nazareth. The senior running back rushed for 306 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. His performance helped the Hurricanes overcome a 19-0 deficit in Marian Central’s 34-19 victory.

The senior running back finished the season with 1,833 yards for the Hurricanes (8-3).

“It’s great just to see all of our hard work recognized on such a major stage,” Peisert said. “We worked so hard and it’s nice to be able to look back and be proud of what we accomplished.”

Hart was selected as the Bears High School Coach of the Week for the Red Raiders’ Week 5 victory over Cary-Grove. The 29-8 win was Huntley’s first-ever victory over the Trojans, and helped the Red Raiders to lock up the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division title.

The Red Raiders (10-1) finished the regular season undefeated and won their first Class 8A playoff game in school history to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

According to the Bears' website, “The program honors outstanding Illinois high school coaches who develop players' football skills and knowledge, character, leadership, discipline and teamwork abilities. Other criteria considered include unique coaching methodology, school and community support, volunteerism and, most importantly, contributions to players' long-term success on and off the field.”

The Bears will make $1,500 contributions to the Marian Central and Huntley football programs.