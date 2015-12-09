June 03, 2024
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy County

Grundy County area police reports: December 9, 2015

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• James E. DeWitt, 28, of Joliet, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant for a charge of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

MORRIS

• Robert E. Crump, 21, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Tuesday on a Will County failure to appear warrant for a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail.

• Jonathon P. Kincade, 26, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Monday on an in-state warrant.

• Robert E. Becker, 27, address not listed, was arrested by Morris police Monday on an in-state warrant.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois