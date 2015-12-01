June 03, 2024
Grundy County area police reports: December 1, 2015

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Adam S. Budde, 32, of Princeton, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail and given a Dec. 21 court date.

• Michael S. Brockman, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies Nov. 25 on charges of battery and possession of a controlled substance. He was given a Dec. 28 court date.

