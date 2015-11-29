Joliet Central three-peats as WJOL champion

JOLIET – Joliet Central had led the championship game of the 20th annual WJOL Thanksgiving Classic since early in the second quarter Saturday night at the University of St Francis Sullivan Center.

But when Minooka guard Jon Butler drove in for a basket with 7:30 left in the game, the Indians had battled back to within three.

Enough of this, tournament MVP Jose Grubbs and Malik Fuller decided.

Fuller, who finished with 13 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, scored on a 16-foot jumper and a steal and layup to ignite a 13-2 run that put it away as the Steelmen rolled to their third straight WJOL title, 51-38.

Fuller also was fouled on his layup and missed the free throw, but Grubbs, who hit 7 of 11 shots and scored 20 points, was there for the putback. Jalen Jones nailed a 3-pointer, and later in the quarter, Grubbs scored on a rebound and two free throws before Fuller hit a layup off an assist from Grubbs and on another missed free throw.

“We just wanted to work hard for our team and push the lead up,” Fuller said of Grubbs and him attacking the offensive boards.

Fuller finished with 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end, and Grubbs grabbed five to help Central (3-1) draw even on the boards at 27 after being a minus-six at halftime.

“Malik knew the pressure we put on him and he came through,” Central coach Jeff Corcoran said. “He had foul trouble three of the four games here. But whether he was on the floor or not, he was leading in other ways.”

Grubbs, a 6-foot-3 junior, did everything throughout the tournament as the Steelmen were missing their lead guard, Taquan Sims, who was ineligible for the week with a grade issue.

“Jose’s length is deceiving,” Corcoran said of Grubbs’ duel with Joe Butler, Minooka’s all-tournament selection who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. “He’s got a basketball body, too. He was with us [on the varsity] last year and that helped prepare him for this.”

“He’s a great player,” Grubbs said of Butler. “We both have similar games. I felt like I definitely had something to prove against him tonight.”

Fuller noted the importance of Central winning with Sims on the bench in sweats.

“This was big for us to win this again without our star guard,” Fuller said. “Some other players, like Cam [Blackmon, a sophomore guard] did a great job stepping up.”

Blackmon was among the reasons the Steelmen closed with a mere six turnovers to Minooka’s 11.

Central lost a game in the closing seconds to Romeoville during pool play Wednesday, but nobody else escaped the pool-play portion of the tournament unscathed, either.

“Definitely, this was a good way to recuperate after we lost that game,” Grubbs said. “Minooka is a tough team to play with all the patterns they run. In a sense, they play a lot like us.

“We’ll be seeing them sometime in the future. But I just want to enjoy the ‘W’ tonight.”

Despite hitting only 9 of 24 free throws, Central shot 52.6 percent from the field on 20 of 38. Minooka (2-2) settled for a .316 mark on 12 of 38.

“Joliet Central is a good defensive team,” Minooka coach Scott Tanaka said. “And one of the most important things was their ability to take care of the ball.

“Regardless, we needed to make shots and we didn’t. Our shooting and those offensive rebounds that they scored on in the fourth quarter killed us.”

Jones came off the Central bench and chipped in nine points. Jomarre McNair added six and solid defense. Larry Roberts scored eight and Nick Clemmons six for Minooka.