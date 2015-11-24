Oswego senior football players leave lasting mark

When it comes to the expectations of the Oswego football program, any season that does not end at the state championship game is a bit of a disappointment.

The 2015 season came especially close as the No. 15-seeded Panthers fell three points shy of advancing into the Class 8A state semifinal game. Marist, which ended Oswego’s season with a 38-35 victory, earned a 31-16 win over Waubonsie Valley to reach Saturday’s championship game against Loyola Academy.

"As we progressed throughout the year, given the right seed and start clicking at the right time that we could go deep in the playoffs – and we did – but there's not one coach or kid on this team that doesn't wonder if we could have pulled that Marist game off where we'd be," Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. "I'm proud of the kids and all they did. It was a great year for sure."

Oswego closed the year with a 9-3 overall record and finished 6-1 in the Southwest Prairie Conference to win its fifth consecutive league championship ahead of Plainfield North and Plainfield South, which tied for second at 5-2.

After dropping its season opener to Batavia, Oswego won six straight before a loss to Plainfield North derailed a 33-game conference win streak in Week 8. The Panthers opened the postseason with a win over visiting Belleville East and extended its season another week with a 17-14 win at Huntley before meeting Marist on Nov. 14.

"This is definitely a senior group that left it better than they found it. As a program we made huge strides with the help of this group," Cooney said.

Quarterback Steven Frank headlined a talented senior class in his fourth varsity season. After missing several games with an injury last year, Frank redeveloped his game for a new look under center in 2015. He finished with 1,783 passing yards on 151 of 283 passing with 10 interceptions and 22 touchdowns, but he was nearly as dangerous on the ground. Frank rushed for 609 yards – second best on the team behind Erik Vargas Jr. – with 14 additional touchdowns.

"Total transformation. It really was," Cooney said. "We could see he was getting bigger and stronger in the offseason, but when you saw the whole product come together on those early days in June we were really surprised and pleased with what we saw. When we opened up with Batavia, that caught everyone off guard. Steven has always been able to prolong plays within the pocket, but now especially outside the pocket and running down field has definitely added another dimension into his game, which helped our offense tremendously."

A total of 15 different players caught the ball this season, led by senior Brice Robinson's 560 yards and five TDs on 12 catches. Junior Elliott Pipkin had 395 yards on nine catches and senior Conor Morton had nine catches for 285 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Vargas capped his senior year with 908 yards rushing on 195 carries for five TDs, and senior Chad Marsh finished with 478 yards on 93 carries and six TDs. That came as a result of a strong offensive line that included senior left tackle Austin Warner, a Northern Illinois recruit, and junior left guard Tyler Harmon.

Marsh led the defensive stat sheet with 99 tackles including seven for a loss of yards, while seniors Freddy Walton, Brennan Burdo, Nick Jackson (3.5 sacks per game) and Willie Rodriguez (four interceptions) and sophomore defensive tackle Noah Shannon were regular contributors. The defense allowed an average of 18.75 points per game.

"We had a couple returning seniors this year that we were going to be counting on, and we knew we had more seniors than we were typically used to and those guys came through," Cooney said.

The team banquet will be held on Monday, with All-Conference awards to be announced at that time. Frank was one of 18 players named to the Class 8A All-State list by the Illinois Football Coaches Association. Warner was selected to the Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl on Jan. 3 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.